'The Haunting Of The Bly Manor' Ending Explained: Was Dani Always With Jamie?

The Haunting of the Bly Manor is the second entry in The Haunting anthology series of Netflix. Starring Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, and Henry Thomas in the leading roles, the show follows the story of Henry, who hires a young American nanny to care for his orphaned niece and nephew who reside at Bly Manor with the chef Owen, groundskeeper Jamie and housekeeper, Mrs Grose. Here is everything you need to know about the end of The Haunting of the Bly Manor.

The Haunting of the Bly Manor ending explained

The entire season of The Haunting of Hill House excessively shows a mysterious narrator, who is an old woman, regaling guests with the horror stories of the Bly Manor. The old woman is none other than Jamie, who works as the estate's groundskeeper, reminding a grown-up Flora about the terrifying things she had experienced in her past. In her explanation, Jamie tells the story of the young woman that was getting married and her brother, that they'd once forgotten. However, the twist does not end here.

The final shot of the series features an old Jamie, resting and sitting alone in her hotel room, leaving her door open in the hope of the return of her long-lost love, Dani. However, just before the episode ends fans get to see Dani's hand appear on Jamie's shoulder, suggesting that the new Lady in the Lake has once again found the woman she loves. The makers of the show have managed to leave the end on fans’ interpretation.

Did Dani leave Jamie?

Some fans on social media have argued that the woman (Dani) Jamie was hunting for all her life was right beside her. She never left Jamie and was always there with her to support her through troubled times. However, the makers have not shared Jamie’s reaction to finding her love. The narrator in the show very well explains that no soul at Bly has ever been hurt since Dani became the Lady in the Lake and that even if they did, their soul wouldn't be trapped. Dani becomes the lady of the lake to save Flora and create a space for Viola’s rage.

(Image credits: A still from The Haunting of the Bly Manor trailer)

