Netflix Announces ‘Selena: The Series’ Release Date With A Short Teaser ; Watch

Recently Netflix treated the fans with amazing news on social media as it revealed the premiere date of the much-awaited biographical drama, Selena: The Series. The streaming platform announced that the beloved Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla's series is set to release on Netflix this December. Christian Serratos will play the late singer, who was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, just days before her 24th birthday.

Netflix to release Selena: The Series in December

According to Variety, the Netflix series will depict the late Mexican singer’s childhood and rapid rise to fame, in addition to the difficult choices she and her family must make to further her music career. Netflix released a teaser for Selena: The Series on October 6 morning while announcing its premiere on the streaming platform on December 4. The short teaser of the biographical drama shows Selena on stage singing the song “Como La Flor,” with narration from her father Abraham Quintanilla (Ricardo Chavira) playing in the background. “Do you trust your father? If you keep practicing, it’s all gonna pay off. Just watch,” he says. “And when I see you on that stage, I still the six-year-old girl singing in our backyard.”

Selena: The Series is created by Moisés Zamora, who is also an executive producer. Fellow cast members are Madison Taylor Baez as a young Selena, Seidy Lopez as her mother Marcella Quintanilla, Gabriel Chavarria as her brother A.B. Quintanilla and Noemi Gonzalez as her sister Suzette Quintanilla. The rest of the cast includes Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Pena, Carlos Alfredo Jr., Paul Rodriguez, Erika Buenfil, David Fernandez Jr., and more. According to the Entertainment portal, the late singer has been called one of the most famous Mexican American entertainers of all time and is known as the Queen of Tejano music. Her album “Selena Live!” won a Grammy in 1994, and her posthumous album “Dreaming of You” debuted on top of the Billboard 200 chart, making her the first Latin artist to do so. In 1997, Jennifer Lopez played the singer in the biographical drama film “Selena,” her breakout role.

