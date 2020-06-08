The Invisible Man Ending Explained: How Does Cecelia Deal With Her Invisible Ex?

The Invisible Man was released in the year 2020. It is a science fiction horror film written and directed by Leigh Whannell. The movie stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. It traces the story of Cecelia, who believes she is being stalked by her abusive boyfriend Adrian after his suicide by becoming invisible.

ALSO READ | 'Choked' Ending Explained: How Do Sarita And Sushant Deal With Their 'choked' Treasure?

The Invisible Man ending explained

The Invisible Man ending starts with a final attack that the supposed invisible villain does on Cecilia at the home of her friend James and his daughter Sydney. The suit-wearing invisible man is shot and killed and when his mask is removed, it is revealed that it was Tom and not Adrian the ex-husband who has been attacking James, Sydney and Cecelia. Tom was Adrian’s brother.

While everyone is convinced that Tom is one who has been torturing Cecelia, Adrian is also found bound and gagged inside the walls of his house. Cecelia, knowing Adrian’s psychopathic nature, is still not convinced that it was Tom. She devises a plan for Adrian to suffer the consequences of his crimes.

ALSO READ | 'Us' ending explained: All you need to know about the film's end

She wears a wire and meets Adrian at his house. At every step, Adrian is trying to act very sincerely and apologetic towards her. They sit in the living room and Adrian poses a possibility of fresh start between them. He also refuses to admit that he had orchestrated his suicide and has been using the special optics technology in order to torture and gaslight her.

Cecelia insists to Adrian that he confess and tell the truth. Adrian believes that he does not really have a choice and poses out his confession in a sly manner. He goes towards her side and makes reference that their future lives together will be full of surprises along the way. The word ‘surprise’ triggers Cecelia and she remembers it to be the word that was sent to her by the invisible man, during which time Adrian was supposed to be dead.

ALSO READ | 'Uncut Gems' ending explained; here's how Adam Sandler dies in the film

While it is not truly a confession and was not enough for Adrian to get arrested, Cecelia is satisfied that it was all true and at least not her head. She then goes to the bathroom and leaves Adrian in the living room, as one can see through the security cameras. Everything happens in flash next. A knife can be seen hovering beside Adrian’s shoulder. It slashes his throat in one smooth movement. Blood splutters out of his throat and he is killed. Cecelia then steps out of the range of security camera and removes her suit. She then acts towards the recording device and informs the police that Adrian committed suicide.

She then walks out of the house and sees James. James is shocked to see her and realises that he was just a pawn in her revenge games against Adrian. The Invisible Man ending scene is of Cecelia walking away in the prospect of new life, with the invisible suit with her in a case.

ALSO READ | The Healer Ending Explained: Here Is What Happens At The End Of The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.