'The King Of Queens' Christmas Episodes: Here's A List To Binge Watch This Xmas Holiday

The King of Queens is one of the most popular series in the history of television series. Created by Michael J Weithorn and David Litt, the show first aired on September 21, 1998, and lasted for nine seasons, finally wrapping up in May 2007. The show features Kevin James, Leah Remini and Carrie Heffernan. The sitcom television series never fails to entertain the audience and over the course of its nine seasons, it has delivered some of the most interesting winter and Christmas episodes. Read on to see a list of the best The King of Queens Christmas episodes.

All The King of Queens Christmas episodes list

Here are the best Christmas episodes of The King of Queens written in the order of their seasons, with all of the seasons except for the last season where there was no Christmas episode. We’ve also curated the list of Thanksgiving special episodes every season except for season 4, 7, 8 and 9. See The King of Queens Christmas episodes list.

Season 1: Episode 10 (Supermarket Story) – Thanksgiving

Season 1: Episode 11 (Noel Cowards)

Season 2: Episode 10 (Roamin' Holiday) – Thanksgiving

Season 2: Episode 12 (Net Prophets)

Season 3: Episode 8 (Dark Meet) – Thanksgiving

Season 3: Episode 11 (Better Camera)

Season 4: Episode 12 (Ovary Action)

Season 5: Episode 10 (Loaner Car) – Thanksgiving

Season 5: Episode 11 (Mentalo Case)

Season 6: Episode 9 (Thanks, Man) – Thanksgiving

Season 6: Episode 11 (Santa Claustrophobia)

Season 7: Episode 7 (Silent Mite)

Season 7: Episode 19 (Ice Cubed)- Blizzard

Season 8: Episode 11 (Baker’s Doesn’t)

The plot of the television sitcom series revolves around a blue-collar married couple- Doug, a deliveryman and his wife Carrie who is a secretary at a law firm. The story takes place in Rego Park, Queens, New York. The couple lives with Carrie’s oddball father, Arthur. The couple tries to make the best of what they’ve got and try their best to normalise their marriage. The two overcome small problems together and the occasional run-in with Arthur. There are nine seasons of The King of Queens which consist of 207 episodes in total. Each episode runs for 21-22 minutes and is broadcasted on CBS.

