Share Market Holidays In March 2021: Have A Look At The List Of NSE And BSE Holiday List

To have a complete idea about the share market holidays in March, take a look at the list of when the share market will be closed next year in March.

2020 is finally coming to an end and people have now been making plans for the upcoming year. They must’ve been making plans for vacations and when they do so, people working in the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange will also be having holidays. The share market will too be closed on certain days as per the share market holidays list. Take a look at the Share Market holidays in March as well as for the other months of the upcoming year

Share Market Holidays in March & other months 

  • Republic Day: January 26, 2021, Tuesday
  • Mahashivratri: March 11, 2021, Thursday
  • Holi: March 29, 2021, Monday
  • Good Friday: April 02, 2021, Friday
  • Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2021, Wednesday
  • Ram Navami: April 21, 2021, Wednesday
  • Mahavir Jayanti: April 25, 2021, Sunday
  • Maharashtra Day: May 01, 2021, Saturday
  • 7Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)May 13,2021Thursday
  • Bakri Id: July 21, 2021, Wednesday
  • Independence Day: August 15, 2021, Sunday
  • Muharram: August 19, 2021, Thursday
  • Ganesh Chaturthi: September 10, 2021, Friday
  • Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 02, 2021, Saturday
  • Dussehra: October 15, 2021, Friday
  • Diwali * Laxmi Pujan: November 04, 2021, Thursday
  • Diwali Balipratipada: November 05, 2021, Friday
  • Gurunanak Jayanti: November 19, 2021, Friday
  • Christmas: December 25, 2021, Saturday

 

Other Holidays in March 2021 include- 

  • March 8, 2021, Monday- Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
  • March 28, 2021, Sunday- Holika Dahan 

 

What is the Share/Stock Market?

The stock market is where investors buy and sell investments, mostly shares of ownership in a public company. By buying a stock, you are investing money in that particular company and as it grows, the price of your share too will increase. You can get profit by selling the shares in the market. The price of the shares could rise or fall according to the mechanism of the market and on the company’s profit-making. There are two kinds of markets namely Primary Market as well as Secondary Market. 

How does the Stock Market work?

According to Nerdwallet.com, the stock market works through a network of exchanges. Investors buy shares, which allows that particular company to raise money to expand its business. Investors can then buy and sell these stocks among themselves, and the exchange tracks the supply and demand of each listed stock. This supply and demand help determine the price for each security or the levels at which stock market participants, investors and traders are willing to buy or sell.

