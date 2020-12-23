Share Market Holidays In March 2021: Have A Look At The List Of NSE And BSE Holiday List

2020 is finally coming to an end and people have now been making plans for the upcoming year. They must’ve been making plans for vacations and when they do so, people working in the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange will also be having holidays. The share market will too be closed on certain days as per the share market holidays list. Take a look at the Share Market holidays in March as well as for the other months of the upcoming year

Share Market Holidays in March & other months

Republic Day: January 26, 2021, Tuesday

Mahashivratri: March 11, 2021, Thursday

Holi: March 29, 2021, Monday

Good Friday: April 02, 2021, Friday

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2021, Wednesday

Ram Navami: April 21, 2021, Wednesday

Mahavir Jayanti: April 25, 2021, Sunday

Maharashtra Day: May 01, 2021, Saturday

7Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)May 13,2021Thursday

Bakri Id: July 21, 2021, Wednesday

Independence Day: August 15, 2021, Sunday

Muharram: August 19, 2021, Thursday

Ganesh Chaturthi: September 10, 2021, Friday

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 02, 2021, Saturday

Dussehra: October 15, 2021, Friday

Diwali * Laxmi Pujan: November 04, 2021, Thursday

Diwali Balipratipada: November 05, 2021, Friday

Gurunanak Jayanti: November 19, 2021, Friday

Christmas: December 25, 2021, Saturday

Other Holidays in March 2021 include-

March 8, 2021, Monday- Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

March 28, 2021, Sunday- Holika Dahan

What is the Share/Stock Market?

The stock market is where investors buy and sell investments, mostly shares of ownership in a public company. By buying a stock, you are investing money in that particular company and as it grows, the price of your share too will increase. You can get profit by selling the shares in the market. The price of the shares could rise or fall according to the mechanism of the market and on the company’s profit-making. There are two kinds of markets namely Primary Market as well as Secondary Market.

How does the Stock Market work?

According to Nerdwallet.com, the stock market works through a network of exchanges. Investors buy shares, which allows that particular company to raise money to expand its business. Investors can then buy and sell these stocks among themselves, and the exchange tracks the supply and demand of each listed stock. This supply and demand help determine the price for each security or the levels at which stock market participants, investors and traders are willing to buy or sell.

