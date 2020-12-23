'Boy Meets World' Christmas Episodes: Here's A List For Binge-watching This Holiday Season

The Boy Meets World episodes bring more nostalgia to viewers now than they did when the show was on. According to fans' articles on Blogspot, the Boy Meets World review reveals that the series is one of the best coming-of-age sitcoms out there, also counting Happy Days and The Wonder Years. The best Christmas episodes of Boy Meets World were aired between the years 1993 and 1998. Here is a list of all Boy Meets World Christmas episodes for you to enjoy this holiday season.

Boy Meets World Christmas Episodes

1. S1 E10: Santa's Little Helper: David Trainer, 1993

The message conveyed by this episode in the first season is that Christmas is about making someone else's day better. When Corey finds out that Shawn's father lost his job, he decides to help Shawn by paying his share of money for their teacher's gift. The side plot talks about Corey's sister going to the mall to see Santa Claus.

2. S3 E10: Train of Fools: Jeff McCracken, 1995

In this episode, Corey's brother Eric gets the chance to take teenage supermodel Rebecca Alexa as his New Year Eve's date. However, the travel downtown finds them on a train with Corey, Shawn and Topanga. Through the course of the episode, it is revealed that Rebecca finds out about Eric's desperation to be seen in public with her, and she eventually ditches him.

3. S4 E12: Easy Street: Jeff McCracken, 1997

Corey finds a job at a restaurant owned by the Mafia. When Shawn finds out about the connection of the restaurant to the Mafia, he warns Corey immediately, and the latter quits the job. Interestingly, Shawn takes up the job to earn money for Christmas eventually.

4. S5 E11: A Very Topanga Christmas: David Kendall, 1998

This episode majorly talks about the relationship between Corey and Topanga. Fans are not very enthusiastic about the relationship because Corey and Topanga never had any sort of connection. However, dealing with each other's differences was what the audiences really enjoyed.

5. S6 E11: Santa's Little Helpers: Lynn M. McCracken

In this episode, there are two storylines. The main plot goes around Corey ruining Shawn's relationship with his girlfriend Angela. The secondary plotline talks about Eric befriending an orphan child named Tommy. In a way, both brothers meant to do good for their friends and thus, the episode was titled 'Helpers' instead of 'Helper' like the first episode in the list.

