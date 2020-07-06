'The Kissing Booth' 2: Joey King And Jacod Elordi Starrer's Storyline Revealed

The Kissing Booth 2 makers dropped a teaser on July 6 for the film. They also announced the release of the film's trailer. The film is set to release on July 24 on the streaming platform Netflix and the sequel will see the original star cast of Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, and Molly Ringwald returning to the film along with some new characters.

The Kissing Booth 2 storyline revealed

Not much can be said about The Kissing Booth 2 story from the teaser released by Netflix. In the teaser, Lee comes to pick up Elle for school and brings her a gift. All excited, Elle gets in the car and asks him what the gift is. Lee teases her by gifting her a short skirt as a backup for her backup uniform which caused a huge blunder in the first part of The Kissing Booth. Check out the teaser for The Kissing Booth 2 below:

The Kissing Booth 2 story

The Kissing Booth 2 will also explore love and friendship just like the first part. [SPOILER ALERT] In the last part, Noah left for college in the end and Elle and Lee sorted out their differences and became friends again. However, Noah meets a seemingly perfect friend in college and now Elle must choose between trusting Noah or exploring things with a newcomer Marco in her school. The character of Noah's friend will be played by Maisie Richardson-Sellers and the character of Marco will be essayed by Taylor Zakhar Perez.

What was The Kissing Booth 1 about?

The Kissing Booth is written and directed by Vince Marcello. It is based on a novel of the same name written by Beth Reekles. It was released in 2018 and was a commercial hit for the OTT platform. The first part revolved around Elle who friendship with her childhood best-friend Lee comes in jeopardy when she begins dating her high-school bad boy and Lee's brother, Noah. She finds herself face-to-face with her longtime crush when she partners up with Lee to run a kissing booth at their spring carnival. Fans have been eagerly waiting for a second part ever since.

