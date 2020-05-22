'The Kissing Booth 2' Release Date Out ! Movie To Premiere On July 24 On Netflix

Since The Kissing Booth released on Netflix in 2018, fans have eagerly been waiting for its second part. Amid the lockdown situation, actor Joey King announced that the sequel will be out soon. Read ahead to know more about this latest update-

Also Read | Neena Gupta Says 'Those Were The Days!' As She Watches 'Mandi' On Netflix Amid Lockdown

The Kissing Booth 2 release date out

Recently, during an Instagram live session, Joey King announced that the much-anticipated sequel of her romantic comedy will premiere on Netflix on July 24. The live session on Instagram also included a trivia of the first part of the movie, a surprise video calls from the team members of The Kissing Booth 2, and a question and answer segment for the fans. The session also included showcasing deleted scenes from The Kissing Booth.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's 'Love Per Square Foot' Was The First Indian Netflix Movie;Read More Trivia

The Kissing Booth that released in 2018 revolves around the life of Elle, played by Joey King. Elle is a teenager whose romance with high school’s senior and bad-boy Noah, played by Jacob Elordi, puts her lifelong friendship with Noah’s younger brother Lee, played by Joel Courtney, at stake.

The Kissing Booth 2 is based on the characters from Beth Reekles’s young-adult novel, with the same name. The Kissing Booth 2, helmed by Vince Marcello, picks up with Noah at Harvard and Elle in her senior year of high school. The movie revolves around Elle being confused about whether to focus on her long-distance relationship or on enrolling in her dream college with childhood best friend Lee. The movie also witnesses a new angle between Elle and her new classmate Marco, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez, and between Noah and his new friend in college, played by Maisie Richardson-Sellers. The story is based on the test of Elle’s trust in Noah. The characters of Taylor Zakhar Perez and Maisie Richardson-Sellers are new additions to the franchise of The Kissing Booth. The movie also casts Meganne Young and Molly Ringwald in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr's 'Sweet Tooth' Gets Acquired By Netflix For A Series

The Kissing Booth 2 had fortunately completed its shooting and post-production before the global pandemic arrived. Since March 2020, everything, including shootings and works of several production houses, has been on a standstill, due to the deadly virus that has forced the world in a lockdown. Movies that had completed its shooting and post-production are now being directly released on OTT platforms instead of having theatrical releases.

Also Read | Adam Sandler To Star In Netflix's 'Hustle'; LeBron James To Partner As Producer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.