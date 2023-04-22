The Last Of Us Star Bella Ramsey Quits Twitter With Message For Her 'gay Army'

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has quit Twitter. She made the announcement in a tweet - her final one, bidding adieu to the social media platform and her massive 'gay army'. This comes after the blue tick retraction on Twitter, which has left celebs with unverified handles across the globe. Bella, however, has not ascertained this to be the reason behind her abrupt departure from the social media platform.

Bella Ramsey's farewell tweet



Taking to their now unverified Twitter handle, Bella Ramsey penned a final note for the fans. The Game of Thrones star made it a point to thank the "gay army" on Twitter. She also mentioned the love and appreciation she has received from everyone, online. Bella also informed her fans and followers that though she plans on keeping her account available for the time being, she would not be using it or tweeting anymore.

Though Bella began her tweet by acknowledging the good times she has had on the social media platform, she gave no explanation with regards to her abrupt exit from the microblogging site. Attached to the tweet, was a GIF of Bella's character Ellie, from The Last of Us, saying goodbye before walking off. The tweet read, "Twitter it’s been fun. My account will still be active for now but I will not be on here! Thank you my gay army and all the rest. Love you."

Twitter it’s been fun. My account will still be active for now but I will not be on here! Thank you my gay army and all the rest. Love you. pic.twitter.com/I99u43nBnO — Bella Ramsey (@BellaRamsey) April 21, 2023

Bella Ramsey's 'gay army'



Bella Ramsey had enjoyed a rather active stint on Twitter. She was often found indulging in light banter and interactions with her fans. Bella was well-known for sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes moments from her hit series The Last of Us, with co-star Pedro Pascal. Bella's "gay army", was very supportive of the actor's decision and wholeheartedly wished her goodbye.

Bella has had a successful run in her career thus far, bagging roles in multiple super hit series. She burst on to the acting scene with her role as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones. Her latest show The Last of Us, with Pedro Pascal, also garnered immense praise. Additionally, her role in 2022 film Catherine Called Birdy earned her a Critics' Choice nomination for Best Young Performer.