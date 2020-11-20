'The Mandalorian' Episodes Breakdown: Season 1 Recap To Gear You Up For S2

The Mandalorian season 1 premiered on November 12, 2019. For all the Star Wars fans the series was a massive gift. The show's highlight is the cute Baby Yoda. The season two of the show premiered on October 30, 2020. If you are looking for a recap of season 1 of The Mandalorian episodes here’s a list of all the episodes.

If you haven’t watched Star Wars or don’t remember the half of it just remember the important characters, Mando (Pedro Pascal), IG-11 (Taika Waititi), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), and the most important of all The Child or infamous Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian episodes

Now, to begin with, how many episodes are there in the Mandalorian season 1? There are 8 episodes in the first season of this journey to the galaxy far far away. Each episode is broken down into a new chapter to follow the routes. Here’s a complete breakdown.

Chapter 1: The Mandalorian

The first episode introduces the characters and lays the plot of the story. The Mando is a bounty hunter who is on a mission by a well-paying mysterious client and travels to a new planet. The Mandalorian travels to the desert planet Arvala-7 and blasts a droid to protect the baby and the bounty. Directed by Dave Filoni. IMDb rating 8.7.

Chapter 2: The Child

Episode second aired on November 15, 2019. In this episode, the Mandalorian retrieves the child and fights off the scavengers and leaves the planet. The Mandalorian is ambushed by a trio of Trandoshan warriors with the baby along with him. After some action and confrontation, it is seen that the Child protects the Mandalorian, and later wakes up with the use of the Force. Directed by Rick Famuyiwa this episode’s IMDb rating is 8.7.

Chapter 3: The Sin

The third episode aired on November 22, 2019. In this particular episode, the mystery takes on a new level when the Mandalorian returns to his client to collect his reward. While returning the Child to the Client, the Mandalorian learns some new things and has a change of heart. He ends up rescuing the Child from the Client's den and later gives a console panel knob to it to play. The episode is directed by Deborah Chow and has an IMDb rating of 9.1.

Chapter 4: Sanctuary

Aired on November 29, 2019. In this episode, the Mando teams up with an ex-soldier. The Mandalorian arrives on the deserted planet of Sorgan. The Mandalorian takes the protection of the planet native Dune and has a confrontation with some raiders of a village. He realises that The Child needs to be under his protection, and the two embark on a new adventure. Directed by Bryce Dallas Howard. IMDb Rating 7.6.

Chapter 5: The Gunslinger

Premiered on December 6, 2019. In this particular chapter, the Mandalorian helps a rookie bounty hunter on a familiar dessert planet. The Mandalorian meets new planet natives. It is revealed that The Child is much more precious than the bounty placed on it. The Mandalorian saves The Child as enemies try to come and capture it. Directed by Dave Filoni. IMDb rating of 7.6.

Chapter 6: The Prisoner

Aired on December 13, 2019. In this new chapter, the Mandalorian becomes a member of a crew of mercenaries who are responsible for springing a convict from a prison ship. Directed by Rick Famuyiwa. IMDb rating of 8.4

Chapter 7: The Reckoning

Aired on December 18, 2019. In this episode, an old contact invites the Mandalorian to make peace with his enemies. Directed by Deborah Chow. IMDb rating of 9.1

Chapter 8: Redemption

The season finale of The Mandalorian episodes is packed with drama and action. The Mandalorian find out their true enemies and realise they’ve already revealed a lot of information. Karga invites the Mandalorian to return to the Guild, but because he has to take care of the Child, he refuses this offer. Directed by Taika Waititi the episode has a massive IMDb rating of 9.3.

