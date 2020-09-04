How Many Episodes Does 'The Boys' Season 2 Have? Read All Details

The Boys Season 2 released on September 4 on Amazon Prime. The superhero show debuted last in July of 2019 and caused quite a stir among the fans. Amazon Prime’s The Boys is based on the comic book series created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and the show became an instant hit among the fans.

The story of the show revolves around the team of vigilantes who are combating the people who have superpowers but are abusing their superhuman abilities instead of being useful to society. Read on to find out, “How many episodes does The Boys season 2 have?”

How many episodes does 'The Boys' season 2 have?

According to a report on Mirror.com, Amazon Prime was so confident about the show becoming an instant hit that they gave the makers a green light for the second season even before the first season had released. However, fans were shocked when only three episodes of The Boys Season 2 were released on September 4. The Boys season one had eight episodes, hence fans were expecting at least 8 episodes this season as well.

However, it looks like Amazon is trying something new this time around. While The Boys season 1 had dropped all its episodes in one binge-worthy glory, season 2 will be different. After an initial release of three episodes on September 4, every brand new episode will release on every Friday until October 9. Hence in total, there will be a total of eight episodes to watch in The Boys season 2 as well.

The Boys: About the show

The Boys Season 2 has received a great response from fans. On its IMDb page, the show has 8.7 out of 10 stars. The IMDb page also reveals that the makers created a new character for the show named Translucent. The character was not a part of the comic books series.

Moreover, Madelyn Stillwell's character who is the secondary antagonist on the show was actually a man in the comic book series. However, makers decided to cast Elisabeth Shue for the role. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Boys has a whopping 90 per cent in Audience score.

The Boys cast: Who are actors behind the characters?

In the Amazon Prime Show, Karl Urban stars in the lead role of Billy Butcher, who is the leader of "The Boys" and a former CIA operative. American actor Jack Quaid is the second lead on the show and he plays Hughie Campbell, a member of the Boys who joins the vigilantes when his girlfriend Robin is killed by A-Train. The show also stars actors Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominic McElligott.

