The Queen's Gambit: Who Plays Elizabeth Harmon In The Netflix Miniseries?

Netflix recently released its miniseries The Queen’s Gambit for the viewers. The drama series is based on the 1983 novel by the same name. Ever since its release on October 23 this year, the series has been received well by the viewers all over the world. The plot of the series shows the life of a chess prodigy named Elizabeth Harmon AKA Beth Harmon. The fictional character is that of an orphan chess prodigy. Ever since its release, a lot of people have been wondering about who plays Elizabeth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit.

Who plays Elizabeth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit?

The character of Elizabeth Harmon AKA Beth Harmon is played by Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit. She is the lead character in the miniseries. Anya Taylor-Joy as Elizabeth Harmon has received rave reviews for her performance in the series. Her role is that of an unusual orphan chess prodigy. The series explores her journey of battling addiction problems to become one of the greatest ever in the game of chess.

Anya Taylor-Joy became popular after making appearances in the fantasy drama series Atlantis. She became a household name with the 2015 period horror movie The Witch. She also earned global recognition for her role of Casey Cooke in the psychological horror films Split (2016) and Glass (2019).

The Queen's Gambit

The Queen’s Gambit is created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott. The series premiered on October 23, 2020. The series features Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp, Moses Ingram, Christiane Seidel, Rebecca Root in key roles. The official plot synopsis of the series on Netflix reads as, “In a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction”.

The trailer of the series was also received well by the viewers. From the looks of the trailer, many people have found Anya Taylor-Joy impressive in the role with her blank stares giving nothing away to the opponent about her next move. The Queen’s Gambit trailer has more than a million views on Youtube. Here is a look at The Queen’s Gambit trailer.

