Barbarians Series: Who Plays Thusnelda In The Netflix Show?

German TV series Barbarians has garnered a lot of attention after its premiere on the OTT platform Netflix. Set in the backdrop of 9 A.D. Germany, it takes the viewers to Roman times in different parts of Europe. Barbarians tells the story of events which led to the battle of the Teutoburg Forest, which is a prominent event. It marked a stop to the increasing Roman expansion in Northern Europe. Ever since the audience has watched Barbarians, they have been wondering who played Thusnelda. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about Thusnelda in the six-episode series.

Barbarians: Who plays Thusnelda in Netflix's Barbarians

Barbarians, the six-episode series, revisits the time of the Roman invasion in Northern Europe. It showcases the battle between Germanic tribes and the Romans in the Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D. Among other Barbarians cast, Jeanne Goursaud plays the role of Thusnelda. She is the daughter of a Cheruscan prince and is secret luvvies with Folkwin, who is a warrior fighting against the Romans. Thusnelda, the young lass, plots against Roman oppression, which turns into a battle, giving Germanic tribes the much-needed independence.

Who is Jeanne Goursaud Barbarians?

Jeanne Goursaud is a German-French actor, who grew up near Hamburg. In Barbarians, she plays the role of a real-life person Thusnelda, who was a part of the Cherusci tribe. The actor garnered a lot of attention with her recent role in the six-episode series. Before being in Barbarians, she has appeared in The 15:17 to Paris alongside stars like Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler, and Judy Geer. Jeanne Goursaud was also a part of the German television show Der Lehrer until 2019, and series In Your Dreams, among other projects.

Also read: What Time Does Barbarians Release On Netflix? Read About The Historical Drama Set In 9AD

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' 'The Change Up' And Other Hollywood Movies On Body/soul Swapping

About the six-episode series Barbarians

The six-episode series revolves around the friendship of three Germanic kids, who separate due to the Roman occupation and reunite years later. Barbarians is all about sword fights, bloodshed, battles, and mythology. The German historical show tends to keep the audience glued to their screens with an engaging story of revenge and betrayal.

Also read: Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

Also read: 'The Take' On Netflix Streaming Without Subtitles Leaves Netizens Confused

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.