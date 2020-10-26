'People Didn’t Believe Me': Pakistani Man Born Without Arms Masters Game Of Snooker

A Pakistani snooker player is getting all the attention in the world that he could because of his amazing talent of playing the board game with his chin. The 32-year-old Muhammad Ikram, who was born without arms and lives in Pakistan's Samundri city, has mastered playing snooker with his chin. According to the Associated Press, Ikram had always wanted to be a snooker player, especially since he watched his friends play on dusty tables outside his home when he was a kid.

Dream come true

Ikram told AP that when he was a 10-year-old kid he saw his friends playing on pool tables outside his home. Ikram said that he also wished one day he could play the game but the problem was at that time he didn't know how to do it. Eventually, Ikram worked out on playing the game with his chin and perfected the technique as years passed to make his dream come true. Ikram then decided to try his luck with semi-professionals as he visited a nearby club for a game.

Ikram said that at first people couldn't believe and the club owner had denied him a chance saying that he cannot do this. However, Ikram remained firm and did not take no for an answer, demanding a chance from the club owner. "People didn’t believe me in the club that I could play with my chin. But they gradually started admiring my skills when I started hitting the cue ball with the chin," Ikram was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

Ikram's mother Razia Bibi, who has seven more children, is happy to see her eldest son fulfill his dreams and do what he loves the most. Bibi, while talking to AP, said that she has never seen her son play the game but has heard a lot about his extraordinary talent. Ikram's ultimate goal is to represent his country at the highest level and to show-off his skills abroad. Ikram said that he is hoping to get some support from the government so that he could play on an international stage and bring fame to Pakistan.

