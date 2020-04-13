The Debate
'The Raikar Case' Review: Netizens Give Rave Reviews To Thriller Whodunit Show

Web Series

The Raikar Case is who-dun-it thriller web series that stars Kunal Karan Kapoor, Atul Agnihotri, Ashwini Bhase and Neil Bhoopalam. Check out the fan reactions.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
the raikar case

Voot Select's The Raikar Case is a who-dun-it thriller show which promises to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats. The show is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and is written by Karmanya Ahuja, Bijesh Jayarajan, Chinmay Mandlekar and Anita Nair. The Raikar Case also boasts of a talented cast as The Raikar Case cast includes Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Ashwini Bhave, Neil Bhoopalam and Parul Gulati in pivotal roles. 

Also Read: Kunal Karan Kapoor Forays Into The Digital Space With 'The Raikar Case' After Two Years

The Raikar Case revolves around a who-dun-it murder mystery

The Raikar Case revolves around a murder mystery around the Raikar family based in Goa. The Raikar Case showcases a shocking suicide case that may or may not be a murder. The netizens have been giving some mixed reviews to The Raikar Case. Check out some of the fan reactions to The Raikar Case. 

Also Read: Is Sriti Jha's Real-life "Abhi" Kunal Karan Kapoor From 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha'?

The fans give some rave reviews to The Raikar Case

 

Also Read: Sriti Jha's Adorable Birthday Post For Rumoured Beau Kunal Karan Kapoor Is Relationship Goals All The Way!

 

 

First Published:
