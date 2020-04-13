'The Raikar Case' Review: Netizens Give Rave Reviews To Thriller Whodunit Show

Voot Select's The Raikar Case is a who-dun-it thriller show which promises to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats. The show is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and is written by Karmanya Ahuja, Bijesh Jayarajan, Chinmay Mandlekar and Anita Nair. The Raikar Case also boasts of a talented cast as The Raikar Case cast includes Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Ashwini Bhave, Neil Bhoopalam and Parul Gulati in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Kunal Karan Kapoor Forays Into The Digital Space With 'The Raikar Case' After Two Years

The Raikar Case revolves around a who-dun-it murder mystery

The Raikar Case revolves around a murder mystery around the Raikar family based in Goa. The Raikar Case showcases a shocking suicide case that may or may not be a murder. The netizens have been giving some mixed reviews to The Raikar Case. Check out some of the fan reactions to The Raikar Case.

Meet the Naik Raikars: a family that shakes your definitions of the word.



This isn't just any family.

It's a family, framed.#TheRaikarCase: streaming from 9th April on #VootSelect.

Start your free trial now. #MadeForStories pic.twitter.com/LYmaTh30TX — Voot Select (@VootSelect) April 4, 2020

Also Read: Is Sriti Jha's Real-life "Abhi" Kunal Karan Kapoor From 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha'?

The fans give some rave reviews to The Raikar Case

Kunal Karan Kapoor as "Mohit Naik Raikar" once again gave his best performance.

He Can Speak Volumes through His Eyes, facial expressions and body language without even Uttering a word. ❤👏👏❤@kunalkkapoor#theraikarcase #kunalkarankapoor @VootSelect @AdityaSarpotdar pic.twitter.com/xj4F3BcgEA — 💕 Kunal.Holic 💕 (@Sairaa_786) April 12, 2020

Watched #TheRaikarCase on Voot. Don’t worry, I won’t give the spoiler. It’s a murder mystery with very inconsistent plot points. Also the editing is bad. Atul Kulkarni is a delight to watch but that’s about it. Can be missed. Watch Tiger King on Netflix instead. — Swe 🏡 Lockdown21 (@That_BombayGirl) April 12, 2020

A Watch Webseries #Theraikarcase 🙌🏻

One of the best thing in the webseries is Lalit Prabhakar My Favorite ❤️ As Eklavya 🔥 you were just soo good 💞 @lalit_prabhakar ❤️ @kunalkkapoor @atul_kulkarni @VootSelect #LalitPrabhakar pic.twitter.com/lSLIpRufQA — Vaishnavi Patki (@patkivaishnavi1) April 12, 2020

Started to watch #TheRaikarCase on @VootSelect !

In episode 2 so far and it's very poor direction and forced acting with unnecessary loud and suspenseful background score. All characters are half baked!

Anyone have any other opinion? Shall I continue? Bored already! — एक बिलांग छोटा ⛔ (@EkBilangChota) April 12, 2020

Also Read: Sriti Jha's Adorable Birthday Post For Rumoured Beau Kunal Karan Kapoor Is Relationship Goals All The Way!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.