'The Search' Starts Streaming On Netflix; Know The True Story Behind The Show

Recently, the OTT platform Netflix released a drama version of the true story of Paulette Gebara Farah, a four-year-old Mexican girl who disappeared from her bed. The six-part limited series, titled The Search, has started streaming from June 12, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the Spanish-language series.

The Search on Netflix: True story of Paulette Gebara

Reportedly, the series is inspired by a true incident that took place in 2010. It is reported that Paulette Gebara Farah, a four-year-old girl, was “vanished” from her bed in 2010. Her mother, Lizette Farah, claimed that she had put her daughter to bed and when the nanny, Ericka, came to wake her in the morning, she was gone.

According to various reports, the police found no evidence from CCTV outside the house which suggested the girl had ever left, and there was no evidence of forced entry or struggle.

Reportedly, the local community all came together to search for Paulette, but nothing was found. Many people began to speculate that the four-year-old went out alone, to which, her parents said she was unable to do so because of her disabilities. That made the case more difficult to crack. Suspicion began to arise about Paulette’s mother and father. It is reported that a week later it was announced that the girl’s parents and nannies were taken into custody.

According to the reports, after a nine-day search, Paulette was found dead in blankets at the end of her bed. It was speculated that she had rolled over in the night and died accidentally. But the case to this day remains controversial, as Netflix series The Search explores.

The Search cast

The Mexican mini-series features Darío Yazbek, Diana Bovio and Regina Blandón in the lead characters. The one-season series has a total of six episodes. Each episode of the series is around 35-40 minutes. The official description of the series on Netflix read, "When a girl vanishes from a suburb near Mexico City, the personal goals of some involved in the case muddy the search. Based on a true story."

Watch the trailer below:

