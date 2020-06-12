"Money Heist" Removed From Netflix? Fans Go On A Frenzy On Twitter After Viral Claim

Fans of the popular series Money Heist freaked out as the show disappeared from Netflix for a brief period. Netizens flooded Twitter and other social media websites to clear their confusion if the Netflix original has been taken down for some reason. Fans of the show frantically started searching for the show on the OTT platform.

As the glitch occurred, Money Heist became one of the top trends as fans claimed that Netflix has removed the show from the platform. In fact, questions like ‘has season 5 been released?’ ‘is money heist off Netflix’ started trending on a blogging platform. Though the show is back now, it still hasn’t been clarified as to why the show went missing from the OTT platform.

Check out some fan reactions

As the show disappeared, some fans started comparing it to the year 2020. Several fans said that the year has been bad enough already and Netflix has taken the show off for some reason. Several other netizens wrote that they were just about to start watching the series and Netflix deleted it.

Feeling really bad about the removal of #MoneyHeist.

One of my favorite web series that I binge watched. — Prathamesh Naik (@PrathameshN44) June 12, 2020

There were many other fans who asked Netflix to bring back the show. Some other netizen in a hilarious tweet wrote to Netflix and said that the OTT platform should bring back the show. The netizen further said that he won’t watch the show, but would like to have the option to at least.

#MoneyHeist is disappeared from netflix .

May be professor heist the Netflix. — Abhisek Mallik (@AbhisekMallik4) June 12, 2020

If any one feel bad, no one can be more disappointed than me, I just renewed my @NetflixIndia to Watch #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/pfcJ8BZIkN — The Drifter's Life (@thedrifterlive) June 11, 2020

There was one Twitter user who pointed out that last night, a couple of shows went missing from the streaming platform. Another Twitterati said that it might be a technical issue and a bug got activated which somehow disabled the most popular shows from Netflix. Other users also suggested that reloading the app solved their problem.

#MoneyHeist not removed from Netflix. Last night around midnight a bug activated which somehow disabled most popular shows. Reloading the app resolved the problem. If you’re facing this, reload app. — Heramb Trifaley (हेरंब त्रिफळे) (@trifaleyheramb) June 12, 2020

Some of the online users, when they saw that the series was trending on social media, started wondering if the makers of the show had dropped a new season for the same.

After seeing #MoneyHeist trend, a second i thought , #MoneyHeist5 is about to be released.

But you guys made is as just speculations.

For me, even yet I getting season on @NetflixIndia , ntng hasn't been removed.#MoneyHeist5 come soonnnnnn — sam_gowd (@sam_gowd) June 12, 2020

When I'm seeing this #MoneyHeist hashtag Trending on Twitter, I thought season 5 is released.🤦‍♂ — Karthik Ajith (@im_karthiks) June 12, 2020

I saw this #MoneyHeist trend , I thought there's something related to new season but i guess it's been removed from Netflix.

So,I am blessed Coz I have seen it all, just love em’ 👺😈 — Rohit Agrawal (@rohit__6428) June 12, 2020

Read Also | 'Money Heist' On Netflix: Stockholm's Throwaway Line From Season One Leaves Fans Baffled

Read Also | Money Heist Gets A South Indian Touch With THIS Fan-made Trailer Starring Southern Actors

Read Also | 'Money Heist 5': Fan Theories Suggest Lisbon Aka Raquel May Betray The Professor

On another note, Money Heist is one of the most popular shows on Netflix and has fans from all over the globe. The hit show has around 4 seasons and the third season was left off with a cliff hanger. Fans were not disappointed with the outcome of certain events in season 4.

Read Also | Jyotika Binge Watches 'Money Heist' With Surya, Reveals Its Her Favourite Show; Read More

Image Credits: Money Heist screengrab

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.