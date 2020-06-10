What Time Does 'The Woods' Release On Netflix? Here's All You Need To Know About It

Once again, Netflix turns to crime author Harlan Coben for his newest thriller, The Woods. Following on from Safe and The Stranger's success, the streaming service adapts Coben's other crime novel, this time set in Poland. The original series which adapts another of Coben's novels, this time addressing a young woman's unsolved disappearance 25 years ago. The Woods promises to be another thrilling show that will attract fans of crime from the very beginning. Here’s all you need to know about the series.

What time does The Woods release on Netflix?

Harlan Coben himself revealed that as of Friday 12 June, The Woods would be available for streaming on Netflix worldwide. As per reports, Netflix releases shows at 12 am Pacific time.

Thrilled to announce this:

THE WOODS.

Netflix. Worldwide.

June 12.

Put it your watchlist now. pic.twitter.com/rRtiNFH1HK — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) May 6, 2020

What is The Woods about?

The Woods is based on the same name crime novel by Coben and follows prosecutor Paweł Kopiński, whose sister was missing 25 years ago in the woods near her summer camp. He still finds himself struggling with the loss, but when he suddenly discovers the body of a boy who had vanished with her, evidence emerges that she could still be alive.

Long-kept family secrets will be revealed across the six episodes of the show and the truth could well tear apart the life of Paweł. The series was shot and will be subtitled on location in Poland.

Also read | Out Of The Woods: Tiger Emerges For TV Match With Lefty, QBs

Is there a trailer for The Woods?

Yes! On May 12, Netflix released a full trailer for the new series, exactly one month before its big premiere. The intense teaser demonstrates Kopiński 's determination to find out what happened to his sister in those forests, as well as to explore the psychological consequences of losing a loved one under such terrible conditions. Check out the mind-bending trailer of The Woods below.

Also read | What Is 'F Is For Family' Season 4 Release Date On Netflix?

Who is in the cast of The Woods?

Polish actor Grzegorz Damiecki takes the lead role of Paweł Kopiński, the man who is seeking answers about his missing sister's whereabouts. The rest of the cast is made up of fellow Polish acting talent, including Agnieszka Grochowska and Adam Wietrzynski, some of whom are from the Warsaw area where the series is set.

Also read | Anushka Sharma Shares Intriguing First Look Of Netflix Original Film 'Bulbbul'

Also read | Where Is 'Mad Men' Going To Stream After Leaving Netflix? Read To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.