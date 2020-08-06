'The Seven Deadly Sins' Season 4 Hits Netflix On August 6; Here Are All The Details

The much-loved anime series, The Seven Deadly Sins is all set to return with its fourth season on the OTT platform Netflix. The series will be released on August 6, 2020, and anime fans have been quite elated about the upcoming season. The synopsis of the next season, Wrath of the Gods, indicated that Camelot is still under the occupation of the ten commandments while the Sins are all scattered.

All about The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods has been creating a lot of anticipation amongst fans as it is all set to release on Netflix. The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 cast will include Akira Ishida as Ludociel, Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Aoi Yūki as Diane, Emiri Katō as Deldry, Hiroki Touchi as Estarossa, Ayahi Takagaki as Derieri, Daisuke Ono as Drole, Jouji Nakata as Cusack and Jun Fukuyama as the King. According to a report by Meaww, towards the end of season 3, the deadly sins were scattered and in the upcoming season, they are expected to reunite to challenge the remaining demons.

The synopsis of The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods was recently released on the internet and fans couldn’t help but express their excitement over the same. The short storyline also indicated that King and Diane find out various untold truths about the war that happened ages ago. Have a look at The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 synopsis-

“The Seven Deadly Sins have saved the kingdom of Liones from the invading demons. However, Camelot is still under the occupation of the Ten Commandments, and the Sins are scattered. Meanwhile, in the Fairy King's forest, King and Diane start to learn the truth about the previous war, 3,000 years ago.”

The Seven Deadly Sins is based on a bunch of novels which have been written by Nakaba Suzuki. The plot of the series revolves around the kingdom of Liones and how it is protected at all cost. There have also been reports about the fifth season of The Seven Deadly Sins coming out in October this year. The reports also suggest that the season will be called The Seven Deadly Sins: Judgement of the Jury, and will have four episodes. No confirmation has come in from the makers about the fifth season.

Image Courtesy: A Still From YouTube (Netflix)

