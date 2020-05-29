Disha Patani Loves These Anime Characters Apart From Goku; Check Her Posts

Disha Patani recently revealed her love for two more Anime characters on Instagram. The actor, who also likes the character 'Goku', posted two snaps from an Anime series called 'Naruto Shipudden' on her Instagram story with heart eyes emoji. In the later snap, she also asked her followers if anyone else was also obsessed with 'Naruto' and 'Sasuke', who are two Anime characters from the show.

Picture Courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram

Disha Patani adores Naruto and Sasuke

Disha Patani, who is quite active on social media, went on to post a couple of snapshots of the very famous Anime show 'Naruto Shipudden' and its character on Instagram stories. The actor, who has previously shown an inclination towards Anime, named her pet dog 'Goku', who is another Anime character from a show called 'Dragon Ball Z’. 'Goku', Naruto' and 'Sasuke' are all very famous Anime characters and are known worldwide.

Picture Courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram

Disha Patani keeps busy during the quarantine

Apart from watching Anime, Disha keeps herself busy by watching shows online and uploading videos of herself on her social media. She was seen doing the 'savage challenge' in which people dance specific steps along a song called Savage by the foreign artist Megan Thee Stallion. She has also posted a video on Instagram describing how she keeps sane in lockdown by binging on various series online - Anime included.

The actor was last seen in the movie 'Malang' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, which was a romantic action thriller. The film released on January 3, 2020, and received mixed responses. She will also be seen in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was supposed to release on Eid this year but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is a remake of a South Korean film, Veteran, and would be in the action genre. It is directed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, to name a few. The film is bankrolled by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. As per reports, Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in a special appearance.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram

