'The Umbrella Academy' 3 Gets June 2022 Release Date; Makers Share Intriguing Teaser

The Umbrella Academy fans are currently gearing up for the release of the third season of the much-loved Netflix show and can't wait to see what fate has in store for the Hargreeves siblings. Netflix headed to its official social media account and surprised fans of the show with the hit show's first teaser. They also revealed that The Umbrella Academy season 3 would release on Netflix on June 22, 2022. The hit series is based on a comic book by the same name, authored by Gerard Way about a gang of siblings with magnificent supernatural powers.

The Umbrella Academy season 3

The Umbrella Academy season 3 short teaser features much-loved characters including Elliot Page, Aidan Gallagher, Tom Hopper, Justin H. Min, Robert Sheehan and others. The teaser saw the gang prepare to fight Sparrow Academy's newcomers and left them at the edge of their seats with intense music. The clip ended with the line, "The Sparrows Have Landed." Several fans of the show and the lead actors took to the comments to express their excitement about the release of the third season of the hit Netflix show.

Watch The Umbrella Academy season 3 teaser here

The new season of The Umbrella Academy will pick up from where season 2 left off. The previous season of the show went back in time to 1963 and fans wonder what the new season has in store for them, as the recently released teaser did not reveal much about the storyline. Several netizens are also excited about the upcoming season as it will star Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton of Euphoria fame and fans can't wait to see him in an all-new avatar.

According to a press release by Netflix accessed by People, season 3 will include a 'violent face-off' between the Umbrellas and the Sparrows. However, the OTT platform hinted that the two must soon come together and join forces to fight an entity that threatens to destroy everything they have known. The press release ends on a mysterious note as it reads, “Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

Image: Instagram/@umbrellaacad