'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2: The Hargreeves Are Back In Time To Save The World Again

The first season of The Umbrella Academy gained huge popularity in 2019. With fans desperately awaiting a second season, the makers finally dropped the trailer of The Umbrella Academy Season 2 on July 8. Judging by the trailer, it looks like things only got a whole lot trippier for the Hargreeves family after the season 1 finale. Just like the previous season, things are likely to go south in this one as well.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 trailer starts with Five arriving in the middle of nuclear doomsday. It is likely that this apocalypse was caused by the Hargreeves siblings as well. When Five used his powers in the last season in an attempt to save the world from an apocalypse caused by Vanya, he ended up scattering the siblings in Dallas and back in 1960. All the siblings have been separated and think that they are last Hargreeves to survive.

Everyone is caught up doing something in their lives and it is now in Five's hands to reunite the siblings and figure out what caused the end of the world this time. Once they reunite, they have to come up with a plan to save the world and return back to their original timeline and save the world once again in the 2019 apocalypse. But will the Swedish trio kill them before they try to save either one of the worlds? Watch The Umbrella Academy Season 2 trailer below:

What is The Umbrella Academy about?

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series of the same name by Dark Horse Comics. Directed by Jeff Russo, the dark fantasy drama stars Aidan Gallagher. Ellen Page, Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper, and Emmy Raver-Lampman. The plot of the 10-episode series revolves around Billionaire and Industrialist Sir Reginald Hargreeves who adopts seven of the 43 babies born to random women who did not show any pregnancy signs. He starts the Umbrella Academy and makes it his mission to prepare his kids to be able to save the world.

