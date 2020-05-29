'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 Character Poster & Release Date Revealed

Popular Netflix show, The Umbrella Academy released its first season in February last year. There was some uncertainty revolving around The Umbrella Academy 2 release date due to the global coronavirus pandemic. It had been reported that The Umbrella Academy Season 2 will be released in spring or summer this year. The official social media account of the show has now disclosed a confirmed release date for the show.

The Umbrella Academy 2 release date

It has been disclosed by the official social media account of The Umbrella Academy, that the Hargreeves will be back on Netflix on July 31, 2020. Fans of the show were eagerly waiting for The Umbrella Academy Season 2.

While posting about The Umbrella Academy 2 release date, the official social media account of the show stated that time travel can be difficult. The post read, ‘Time travel is messy. The Hargreeves are back July 31.’ [sic]

It had been previously reported that the makers of the show did not stop working even in quarantine and continued to work on the post-production of the show while taking all the measures. Due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, the work of most television series and films have been stalled. Television writer and executive producer of The Umbrella Academy Steve Blackman revealed that there is no stopping them.

The Umbrella Academy 2 poster

The character posters of The Umbrella Academy Season 2 were released on social media. Nothing out of the ordinary can be noted at first glance. However, fans were quick to notice that the order in which the posters were released was quite questionable.

The Hargreeves are given a number with which they are referred to. Hence, the fans expected the poster of number one to be posted first. However, the character poster of number six was the first one to be released. Check out the character posters for The Umbrella Academy Season 2.

Justin H. Min who plays the character of Number six commented on the post asking why the posters were not released on the numerical order. Fans have also commented on why the order has been distorted and linked it with the fact that there must be a clue hidden in the order. Fans have taken to their social media to decode the hidden message that the social media account of the show might have sent out.

trying to understand why you posted in this order. pic.twitter.com/6gHCmp0GLN — Justin H. Min (@justinhmin) May 28, 2020

do you know how to count in order? — marnie ✨ BLM (@marnimtl) May 28, 2020

The Umbrella Academy is an American Netflix original show which is based on the comic of the same name. The superhero web series revolves around seven adopted kids who are born on the same day, at the same time, with supernatural powers. The cast of The Umbrella Academy season 2 includes Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Cameron Britton, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Mary J. Blige, Aidan Gallagher, and Emmy Raver-Lampman amongst others.

