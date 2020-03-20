'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2: Post Production Work Continues Despite COVID-19 Outbreak

Popular Netflix show, The Umbrella Academy released its first season in February last year. It has been reported that the second season of the show is under the post-production stage. It has also been reported that while most Netflix shows are at a standstill due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the makers of The Umbrella Academy have refused to stop their post-production work.

Television writer and executive producer of The Umbrella Academy Steve Blackman took to his social media account and shared a behind the scene picture. Check out Steve Blackman’s post here.

ALSO READ: 'The Umbrella Academy' To Get Prequel Comic Based On Klaus Hargreeves

The Umbrella Academy season 2

In the picture shared by Steve Blackman, the sound mixing process of the show can be seen underway. In the post, Steve Blackman wrote, “Even #corona can’t stop an Umbrella Academy Mix! But I swear we’re washing our hands...” (sic)

Fans of the show have commented on the post requesting for the trailer of the upcoming season. While some of the fans have stated that they cannot wait for The Umbrella Academy season 2 to be released on the OTT platform.

Due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, the work of most television series and films have been stalled. For precautionary measures, the shoot has been suspended and social distancing is being promoted extensively. Much awaited films like Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, as well as Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9 have been postponed due to the virus.

It has been reported that the entertainment industry has taken a major hit because of this deadly virus.

ALSO READ: The Umbrella Academy: Four Reasons To Watch This Fascinating Show

About 'The Umbrella Academy'

ALSO READ: 'Minions: The Rise Of Gru' Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The Umbrella Academy is an American Netflix original show which is based on the comic of the same name. The superhero web series revolves around seven adopted kids who are born on the same day, at the same time with supernatural powers. The cast of The Umbrella Academy includes Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Cameron Britton, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Mary J. Blige, Aidan Gallagher and Emmy Raver-Lampman amongst others.

It has been reported that a few new characters will be added in the second season. Though, it isn’t clear if the release of The Umbrella Academy season 2 will be postponed. However, it was reported that the show will release on Netflix in spring or summer this year.

ALSO READ: 'Umbrella Academy's' Jeremy Slater To Develop Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.