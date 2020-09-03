The Walking Dead And Magic: The Gathering Collaborate For The Upcoming 'Secret Lair'

Wizards of the Coast recently held a Livestream spoiler launch of the Zendikar Rising. During the event, they announced two new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drops. One drop is Secret Lair: Yargle, while the other one has the new edition of a zombie. The second upcoming Secret Lair drop will feature a collaboration with AMC’s popular horror zombie drama series, The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead makes its way to Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair

Wizards of the Coast revealed that their upcoming Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair Drop will feature The Walking Dead as a theme. They did not disclose many details about the drop, but they did uncover a new Zombie token. It is the kind produced by the now-banned Field of the Dead and the Liliana, Dreadhorde General Planeswalker card that has the walker named “Bicycler Girl” from The Walking Dead. More information about the collaboration will be dropped in future on Magic: The Gathering's social media handles.

More info on our exciting new collaboration with @Wizards_magic coming soon. #TWD pic.twitter.com/R9n7ffPjAN — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 1, 2020

Magic: The Gathering’s Secret Lair Drop Series is a collection of limited-edition special print featuring cards with exclusive artwork and designs from outside the general Magic universe. The cross-property collaboration has become quite common for Magic. Earlier this year, Godzilla monsters turned up in the Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths set. In March 2020, it celebrated International Women’s Day with five borderless cards curated and created by women. They also feature My Little Pony and Transformers. Magic will be releasing an official Dungeons & Dragons set in 2021.

Magic: The Gathering released its plan for the upcoming year, 2021. They shared the schedule with fans for each quarter of 2021. Their upcoming sets include Kaldheim, Time Spiral Remastered, Strixhaven – School of mages, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the forgotten reals, Modern Horizons 2, Innistrad Werewolves, and Vampires. Check out the schedule below.

To recap for everyone, here's what's coming for 2021 in Magic! What has you hyped? pic.twitter.com/ldWfVQaMfk — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) September 1, 2020

The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror series based on the comic series by Charlie Adlard, Robert Kirkman, and Tony Moore. It features an ensemble cast as survivors of a zombie apocalypse, fighting to stay alive under constant threat of attacks from zombies, known as “walkers” in the series. Currently, there are ten seasons consisting of 146 episodes. The series has garnered mostly positive reviews from the audiences, although viewership has declined over the years.

