'Lori Grimes' Actor Sarah Wayne Callies Reveals She Never Watched 'The Walking Dead'

Actor Sarah Wayne Callies recently revealed, in an interview with a media portal, that she never watched actually watched The Walking Dead. Sarah Wayne Callies played the role of Lori Grimes in Season 1 and even though her character died in Season 3 she made a heavy impact on the show. Read ahead to know why Sarah never watched The Walking Dead:

Sarah Wayne Callies played the role of Lori Grimes, who was the wife of Sheriff Rick Grimes in Season 1 of The Walking Dead. In season 1, the couple are reunited and even find their son. Lori’s character was seen as one of the main cast roles till Season 3, where Lori dies of blood loss while giving birth to Judith. Lori's death remains a pivotal point in Rick Grimes' life, who is still the main character in the series that is currently airing Season 9.

But recently, Sarah confessed that she has never actually watched the show calling it 'too scary' for her. She started off by saying that the theme was too scary for her and that she never really could watch the show.

Reality is more gruesome than the show, says Sarah Wayne Callies

She then talked a bit about how the world had changed and explained that the 'world was a bit different' a few years ago and the kind of content on the show, The Walking Dead, was 'new, original and interesting'. She explained that back then, the concept of the show 'seemed relevant' as it tried to showcase how far humanity would go to stay alive. Now, Sarah explained, there are so many shows that have such complex themes and stories.

The Walking Dead has its new Season 10 coming out soon. Reportedly, the season has completed shooting and only the editing is left. Editing will soon start once the lockdown restrictions ease.

Promo Pic Credit: Sarah Callies and The Walking Dead's Instagram

