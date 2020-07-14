'The Walking Dead' Universe Urges Fans To 'Wear A Mask' With New Posters; See Here

The number of Coronavirus cases in the world is still at a rise. Several countries managed to curb the spread of the deadly virus by measures like complete lockdown. However, some countries like the US and India are still affected by the virus. The Coronavirus outbreak also brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill as the shoots were halted.

The Walking Dead universe’s all shoots were halted. The makers of The Walking Dead recently dropped the posters of characters from The Walking Dead universe which encouraged the fans of the show to wear masks.

Also Read | 'Lori Grimes' Actor Sarah Wayne Callies Reveals She Never Watched 'The Walking Dead'

The Walking Dead Universe urges fans to wear masks

Makers recently took to the official Twitter accounts of the show and released new posters of the characters from The Walking Dead universe. The recently released posters which urged the fans to wear masks featured characters of The Walking Dead’s cast members, its spinoff Fear the Walking Dead and also forthcoming limited event series The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The posters include Daryl (Norman Reedus) and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) from The Walking Dead, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and newlyweds John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman) from Fear The Walking Dead and Nebraska zombie apocalypse survivors Felix (Nico Tortorella), Huck (Annet Mahendru), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) from new series The Walking Dead: World Beyond. See the posters here. In The Walking Dead posters, the characters are seen covering their face with different types of face masks.

Also Read | Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Spotted Grabbing Coffee & Donning Same Masks; See Pics

See The Walking Dead posters here

All the three Walking Dead shows have been halted at different stages since March. The entertainment industry’s closure forced the makers to postpone The Walking Dead's season 10 finale. Fear The Walking Dead has stopped the filming of its season 6 and the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is also postponed.

The Walking Dead's season 10 finale and the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond was expected to air back to back on April 12 this year.

Also Read | In Reversal, UK Says It Will Make Masks Mandatory In Shops

Also Read | Face Masks To Be Compulsory On Hong Kong Public Transport Amid COVID-19 Scare

The Walking Dead universe shooting status

During his recent media interaction, Scott Gimple, the chief content officer for the Walking Dead Universe opened up about the shoots of the series. He said that just like others, they are also waiting for the situation to get all cleared up and once that happens they are ready to roar back. Talking about the people working in The Walking Dead universe, he said that there are thousands of people who work on these three shows and they want everyone to be safe and healthy.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.