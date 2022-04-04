'The Witcher': Netflix Unveils First On-set Photo Of Season 3, Production Commences

Netflix has started production of the third instalment of The Witcher and here is proof of it. The OTT platform unveiled a behind-the-scenes photo of Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan donning costumes from the popular fantasy show. The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as the grim Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Freya as Princess Cirilla of Cintra.

First BTS pic of The Witcher unveiled

The images revealed by the official Instagram handle of The Witcher show the three of them. The caption reads, "Our family is back together again. The Witcher Season 3 is officially in production! Swipe to see the official plot summary..." Netflix also shared the picture and captioned it, "Our family is back together again. the witcher season 3 is officially in production! @witchernetflix". See here:

The official synopsis of the forthcoming highly-anticipated season reads, "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed on a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Netizens 'can't wait' for The Witcher 3

Fans were excited to witness the first look from the upcoming season of The Witcher and the comment section is proof of it. Netizen commented, "Still have to see S2 but glad it sounds a lot like the books!", another one wrote, "Oh good it looks like you’re steering back in the direction of the book's plot and not the stuff created in season 2." A fan also wrote, "Awesome can’t wait for season 3".

More on The Witcher Season 3

Netflix announced a prequel to the show titled The Witcher: Blood Origin that will be set in an elven world 1,200 years before the current timeline of the show. The prequel will tell a story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype The Witcher and events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

Image: Instagram/@witchernetflix