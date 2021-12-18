'The Witcher' Season 2 Ending Explained: New Villains And ‘Blood Origin’ Prequel

The Witcher is one of the latest Netflix fantasy drama TV series created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich whose second season was recently released and left the fans in amazement. The series is being loved by the viewers while there is a huge buzz about The Witcher season 2 ending as it included not only major twists and turns but also a hinted at the third season of the show.

The Witcher Season 2 Ending Explained

The Witcher Season 2 ending introduced numerous antagonists in the series who want to hunt down, Ciri, the crown princess of Cintra, because of her powerful magic. While on the other hand, she is being protected by the monster-hunter, Geralt of Rivia. the finale also revealed that Emperor Emhyr var Emreis actually is Ciri's father and it hints that they will be meeting in season 3. It is also depicted how Geralt, Cirir and Yennefer will encounter the Wild Hunt as well as the ancient witch who possessed Ciri.

According to Variety, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich explained the new antagonists in the series along with the spinoffs of Geralt and Yennefer’s relationship. Out of all the new antagonists, the showrunner revealed that Emhyr will be the biggest threat in the upcoming season and stated that it was their choice to make the audience feel that he will be getting bigger and dangerous as the show goes ahead. While the fans were confused about whom Dijkstra was talking about in the last scene, Hissrich revealed that it was Jaskier the bard. As the fans are curious to learn about Yennefer and Geralt's new relationship after watching the finale, Hissrich teased that the fans will love to watch when the real truths are revealed between them.

The Witcher season 2 episodes' list

The Witcher season 2, episode 1: "A Grain of Truth"

The Witcher season 2, episode 2: "Kaer Morhen"

The Witcher season 2, episode 3: "What Is Lost"

The Witcher season 2, episode 4: "Redanian Intelligence"

The Witcher season 2, episode 5: "Turn Your Back"

The Witcher season 2, episode 6: "Dear Friend"

The Witcher season 2, episode 7: "Voleth Meir"

The Witcher season 2, episode 8: Title "Family"

Image: Instagram/@witchernetflix