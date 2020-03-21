Things Sheldon Cooper From 'The Big Bang Theory' Taught Us About Life

The Big Bang Theory is a popular television series that started airing in 2007. Fans of the series agree that much of the show’s humour exists because of Sheldon Cooper. From Leonard's social awkwardness to Sheldon's “un-dying” quirkiness, fans have had their favourite characters and moments. However, did you know that Sheldon Copper was instrumental in providing many life lessons? Let us take a look at all the things that Sheldon Lee Cooper taught us over the years.

Always have self-confidence

One of the most important things Sheldon Cooper taught us through the series was self-confidence. Every person is different and one must accept the fact. In the series, we saw how he was often teased and mocked because of his idiosyncrasies but he never got bowed down because of it. He knew he was not insane and therefore he never worried about what others thought of him.

Always be persistent

One common flaw in many of us is we lack persistence and we might often give up while pursuing our goals. But it is different with Sheldon. In the series, Sheldon was extremely determined to get anything that he wished for. He was confident that he could achieve anything with physics by his side.

Be honest and blunt

Sheldon taught us to be honest and blunt even though the truth might be bitter to handle. His character also never hid behind lies and was vocal about calling a spade, a spade. Also, like Sheldon, sometimes you just need to rip the band-aid clean off. According to his actions, he only knows to stay honest and true.

Defend your ground

Sheldon is not an aggressive type of person. He is more apt to slay feeble minds, rather than actually slay a person. And this fact has been proved in numerous episodes. He knows the value of fighting back and defending one's ground. This is what Sheldon Cooper has taught us, to hold our ground especially when someone questions out reputation.

