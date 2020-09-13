'JL50' To 'The Gone Game': Thriller Shows And Films To Binge-watch This Weekend

The last several months saw the release of various crime and mystery thriller shows and films that have garnered has a massive thumbs up from fans and critics alike. If you are planning to run a movie marathon, this weekend. Then we have just the right collection of thriller series and movies that you can binge-watch. Check out the list:

JL50

Abhay Deol starrer JL50 is one of the recently released sci-fi thriller series which is garnering positive responses from fans and critics alike. The plot of the film revolves around a plane that was discovered to be crashed in West Bengal. However, the intriguing part about the accident is that the plane originally went missing almost 35 years ago. Apart from Abhay Deol, JL50 stars Ritika Anand, Rohit Basfore, Amrita Chattopadhyay. JL50 is written and helmed by Shailendra Vyas.

The Gone Game

OTT platform Voot select released The Gone Game in August 2020. The four-episode web series essays the life story of Gujral family, who are stranded at different places amid the global pandemic. The story takes an interesting turn when COVID-19 was cited as the reason behind Sahil Gujral’s death. His father and sister, who are unable to accept it, begin to investigate Sahil’s death and find that he was brutally murdered.

Abhay 2

Directed by Ken Ghosh, Abhay 2 is a crime-thriller series featuring Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles. While Kunal has reprised his role as an investigation officer Abhay, Ram and Chunky are essaying the role of the main antagonists in the show. Bankrolled by B.P Singh, Abhay 2 was released on the OTT platform, ZEE5 on August 14, 2020.

Raat Akeli Hai

Directed by Honey Trehan, Raat Akeli Hai features Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, Swanand Kirikie, Tigmanshu Dhulia in pivotal roles. The movie follows the story of a small-town cop who is asked to investigate the death of an elderly family member. Bankrolled jointly by Abhishek Chaubey and Ronnie Screwvala, the film was released on the OTT platform, Netflix in July 2020.

Khuda Haafiz

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz premiered on Disney+ Hotstar from August 14, 2020. Helmed by Faruk Kabir, the action-packed thriller also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor and Shiv Panditt in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie is set during the Indian recession period between 2006-2007. Based on true events, Khuda Haafiz unfolds the life of Sameer Chaudhary, a young newly married man. He races against time when his new marriage falls in jeopardy by the kidnap of his wife Nargis under mysterious circumstances.

