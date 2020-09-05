'JL50' Review: Great Story With A Blend Of Mythology, Say Fans As They Hail Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol has managed to make a comeback into the industry with this latest web series, JL50. He has been getting a lot of positive reviews for his performance in JL50. A number of his fans have also been appreciating Abhay and the series’ plot through their social media handles. Read more to know how the fans have been reacting to JL50.

'JL50' fan reactions

Fans have been loving Abhay Deol’s comeback with JL50. After reading all the JL50 reviews, it can be assured that Abhay has certainly made an impactful comeback. Apart from the lead actor, a supporting actor has also been getting a lot of attention for JL50.

Acting veteran, Pankaj Kapur has also been a part of this web series. His fan following has also been sharing a lot of positive reviews about the release of JL50. Sony Liv also shared a Tweet about some JL50 reactions. They wrote, “#JL50 takes off to a flurry of positive reviews! Watch this unmissable thriller only on #SonyLIV, streaming now.”

Their time-travel based plot has certainly managed to stand out amongst other recently released on OTT platforms. A fan commented, “ Now this one of the best creation in the Indian film industry because it's connected to the time travel. Now you're thinking about how it's possible? For that must watch this show. And then were shown that our ancestors know about the time travel."

A number of fans have also appreciated its story, acting and even the direction through their Twitter accounts. Here are some other fan reactions about Abhay Deol’s JL50.

Just watched the #JL50 trailer, what a cool concept, and Sci-Fi is definitely something we haven’t seen much of in India. Share your reviews if you’ve watched it 🙌🏼 — Namik Paul (@namik_paul) September 5, 2020

JL50 on sony liv... Highly recommended 🔥 #JL50 — Akshat (@the3amwriter) September 5, 2020

Review #JL50 is a masterpiece. @AbhayDeol n all the performences are solid. A great story with blend of mythology and science. Everyone should watch this indian time travel adventure. Rating ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Akshay (@eyeofakshay) September 4, 2020

More about JL50

JL50 is one of the most talked-about releases of the film industry currently. The series was released on September 4, 2020, and has already been getting a lot of positive reviews online. The series has been given an 8.2/10 rating on IMDb that is an extremely impressive rating.

The series stars some of the most popular stars of in industry including Abhay Deol, Ritika Anand, Rohit Basfore, Amrita Chattopadhyay, Pankaj Kapur, Piyush Mishra and Rajesh Sharma. It has been written and directed by Shailender Vyas who is also popular for other renowned projects like Palki and Three Colours & a Canvas. The show has been released on Sony Liv and is currently one of the highest-rated web series of the Indian cinema.

