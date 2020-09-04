'JL50' Total Episodes: How Long Will It Take To Watch Abhay Deol's Web Series?

Abhay Deol has been away from the limelight for a while now. However, the actor is back with a web series titled JL50 which revolves around the sudden reappearance of a plane that goes missing 35 years ago. The show currently stands at an 8.9 rating on IMDB with a 97 user rating. While Indian films and shows rarely venture out to the science fiction genre, JL50 is evidently freshwaters for Indian viewers to venture out. While it is a web series for sure, JL50 is a mini-series that spans across only 4 episodes and does not leave the story on a cliffhanger. Below is the complete list of episodes of JL50 starring Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur and Rajesh Sharma.

Episode 1 - The Crash

Episode 2 - The Conspiracy

Episode 3 - The Unfolding

Episode 4 - The Other Plan

While viewers may get disappointed over the series having just JL50, the salt on the wound can be deemed to be the length of the episodes. The first episode titled The Crash has a runtime of only 30 minutes. Whereas the second and third episodes have a runtime of 33 minutes each, including opening and end credits. It is only at the series finale when JL50's episode reaches somewhat near an hour by stretching out to 42 minutes. However, the total runtime of this mini-series rounds bout to 138 mins i.e 2 hours 18 minutes, which is the standard runtime of a feature film.

JL50 evidently feels like a film that has been chopped down to be a mini-series for an episode by episode experience for the viewers. The plot of the series is fictional and a JL50 titled plane that went missing for over 35 years has not been reported. Abhay Deol plays the character of CBI Officer Shantanu who is on the mission to unfold the mystery behind the missing plane. Without venturing out in the spoilers territory, the series also has some time travel elements that can be interesting to some viewers of JL50.

