'Tiger King' On Netflix Portrays Joe Exotic As A ‘victim’; Angry Juror Slams Makers

The Netflix crime series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has fast become the talk of the town since it was released. Tiger King is based on the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic and has managed to strike a chord with the viewers. According to media sources, a juror who convicted Joe Exotic has now lashed out at the makers of Tiger King for portraying Joe as a 'victim'.

Tiger King will revolve around the animosity between zookeeper Joe Exotic and animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Joe Exotic was found guilty of killing five tigers as well as trying to murder Carole in April 2019. Joe Exotic was also accused of selling tiger cubs along with presenting false wildlife records for which he was also sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment.

Juror Kristin lashed out at the makers of Tiger King for not doing justice to the jury

Now, juror Kristin who reportedly convicted Joe Exotic has lashed out at the makers of the series, Tiger King and has stated that they have not done justice to the show. The juror who appeared on a documentary of a popular channel further accused the makers of Tiger King of showing a false story and doing a grave injustice to the jury. The juror also added that because of the misrepresentation of the story on Tiger King, people will think that the jury had convicted Joe Exotic on the basis of nothing.

Juror Kristin accuse Tiger King's makers of showing Joe Exotic as a victim

Not only this, but the juror also revealed on the show that Tiger King has portrayed Joe as so 'lovable' that the viewers would instead empathise with him. She stated that the series has made him into a 'victim'. According to media sources, the juror also revealed an account of a recording which suggested that Joe indeed plotted for Carole's murder.

