'Tiger King's' Cast Accuses Joe Exotic Of Animal Abuse And 'outlandish' Temper Issues

The makers of the Netflix Original Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' makers recently dropped its 8th episode for their fans, which is an aftershow titled The Tiger King and I. In the 40-minutes-long aftershow, the host Joel McHale spoke to various people from the Joe Exotic universe. The first seven episodes of the documentary series released on Netflix on March 20, and ever since then, have been Netflix's highest watched show in the United States.

However, the recently released episode of the show is quite different from the other episodes, as it was filmed amid the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic with the show's host and other guests conversing with each other over a video call. McHale interviewed the zookeeper, Erik Cowie, the current zoo owners Jeff and Lauren Lowe, animal keeper Kelci Saffery, zoo manager John Reinke, Joe's campaign manager Josh Dial, and the producer of the show Rick Kirkham as they spilled the beans about the animal abuse by the protagonist of the show Joe Exotic.

Tiger King's cast accused Joe Exotic of animal abuse and outlandish temper issues

In an interview with the host of the Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the cast and crew of the show revealed some shocking truths about the protagonist of the show, Joe Exotic, who got sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment for a murder-for-hire plot. The producer of the Joe Exotic starrer, Rick Kirkham stated that ironically Exotic himself was scared to death of tigers and lions. If Kirkham's statement has to be believed, during the shoot of the show, the tigers were sedated before Exotic shot with them, posing no threats to him. He further added that according to him it is 'idiotic' how he is deemed as 'The Tiger King' when he is terrified of big cats.

In the interview, both the tiger handlers opened up about Joe Exotic's outlandish temper, while one of his five ex-husbands revealed that he is currently engaged to a woman and was never gay. However, the show garnered a massive viewership in millions within 10 days amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

