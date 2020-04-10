Twitter Thread Suggests Bollywood Cast For Netflix's 'Money Heist', Priyanka As Tokyo

As social media is busy analysing several theories and characters from the popular Netflix show Money Heist, a Twitter user shared a series of tweets suggesting which actor may look good playing different roles from the series. A Twitter user shared a post giving his opinion on actors that could be cast to play characters from Money Heist if recreated in Bollywood.

The Twitter user started with the mastermind in the show, suggesting Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan's name for the role of 'professor'. Kareena Kapoor Khan's names were suggested by the user to play the tough and aggressive Raquel. Priyanka Chopra as Tokyo, Jim Sarbh as Rio, Kay Kay Menon as Berlin, Rishi Kapoor as Moscow, Anupam Kher as Arturo, Ananya Pandey as Nairobi, Imran Khan as Denver were some of the other names suggested by the user.

Bollywood cast

Thread- If Money Heist was made in India..

Shahrukh khan as professor pic.twitter.com/jKfVAafQTC — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

kareena kapoor as Raquel pic.twitter.com/aeFTgYT5ZH — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

Anupam Khair as Arturo pic.twitter.com/W3NpyytZWE — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

Shraddha musle as Monica pic.twitter.com/bsAE7wq3bZ — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

Rishi Kapoor as moscow pic.twitter.com/f5RC01D6Tb — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

Imran khan as Denver pic.twitter.com/I6AHVRczxB — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

Priyanka chopra as Tokio.. pic.twitter.com/iCy4LsFmMS — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

Ananya pande as Nairobi pic.twitter.com/QM9PsaP5ec — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

Jim sarbh as Rio pic.twitter.com/afxi3EuiZo — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

Kay Kay Menon as Berlin pic.twitter.com/EafOePxumk — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) April 8, 2020

Money Heist was a popular Spanish television series, rights of which were later acquired by Netflix. The show has released two seasons so far, with four parts and 31 episodes. The latest part was released on April 3 2020. The show began in 2017 with the aftermath of a failed bank robbery followed by a multi-day assault on the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid by eight robbers, who are code-named after cities.

(Image Credit: @Tera_saa/Twitter)

