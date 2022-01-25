'Trigger Point' TV Series Episode 1 Review: What Happens In The End Of The Episode?

The latest ITV drama Trigger Point recently released its first-ever episode and has already got fans hooked. The show's first episode, which was filled with action and drama, left fans stunned with a cliffhanger ending. Here is what happens in the show's premiere and an explanation for its ending.

Vicky McClure is playing the role of brave explosive officer (EXPO) Lana Washington in Trigger Point. She is joined by her co-star Adrian Lester, who portrays Joel Nutkins, a fellow EXPO. Their duo is called to a London housing estate to investigate a potential bomb factory and a bomb-maker Andy Phelan, played by Rick Warden. The first episode took place in and around the location where the trail of bombs was left to be discovered. However, the viewers later find what was the actual plan of the terrorists as one of the officers meets a heartbreaking fate.

Trigger Point has created a buzz among viewers with immense action and drama in its first episode. Ever since the show came out, fans are reacting to it and many have shared their reviews. The drama, executive produced by Jed Mercurio, received mixed reactions from fans. A Twitter user wrote, "@Vicky_McClure @adrian_lester @itvhub @jed_mercurio Trigger Point SUPERB SUPERB SUPERB You just keep giving truly fab escapism. Thanks, can't wait for the next. TVs have been an important distraction for me lately and just that short time helps me." Another one wrote, "Let’s face it, Trigger Point was a painful watch, although the bomb going off at the end gave hope and will make me watch the next episode. Still hard to believe it comes from the same stable as Line of Duty."

What happens at the end of Trigger Point Episode 1?

Trigger Point Episode 1 surely leaves fans stunned as it ends on a devastating note. After only an hour of introducing Joel Nutkins gets killed after a van parked in the vicinity of the crime scene explodes. The blast kills Joel Nutkins immediately as Lana Washington finds his arm among the debris. While Washington was caught in the blast herself, she as well as Thom Youngblood manages to escape it. While the end confirmed Joel Nutkins is dead, the only question n viewers' minds do Washington's entire team survive or there is much more to the blast. However, the mystery will be solved with the next episode of the show.

