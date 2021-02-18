Where Was 'The Bay' Filmed? Details About ITV's Thrilling Crime Drama

The Bay is one of the most popular crime drama series by ITV. The show premiered in March 2019 and was received well by viewers all over the world. The ITV show features an ensemble star cast with several talented actors like Morven Christie, Jonas Armstrong, Matthew McNulty, Daniel Ryan, Taheen Modak among others in key roles. The Bay review has also been mostly positive. The series features some of the picturesque locations which have left a lot of people curious about where is The Bay filmed. Many people have been searching online for terms like The Bay filming locations, The Bay shooting locations. For the people who are wondering about The Bay filming locations, here is everything you need to know about where the ITV drama is shot.

Where is The Bay filmed?

According to a report by Radio Times, The Bay is filmed on the UK coast. The series is set and filmed in the coastal town of Morecambe in the UK. The show features many shots of the beautiful sandy beaches, promenades and choppy seas. The show has brought the focus to a small town like Morecambe. This Lancashire town is located north of Blackpool which was once a bustling seaside resort. However, the town has seen a decline in its tourism in the past few decades. Screenwriter Daragh Carville believes that the town does not get the recognition it deserves and The Bay will help in changing that.

Season 2 of the show which was released recently, has also been shot in the same town. According to the report, Daragh Carville has mentioned that the show would be exploring another aspect of life in Morecambe. The beach scenes of the show have been the highlight. Morecambe has been blessed with a five-mile stretch of sandy beach with exotic panoramic views over to Lakeland Fells. There is also a long promenade which is full of cafes, restaurants and hotels.

The Bay shooting locations

The Bay’s beach scenes have been filmed here. The police station scenes have been filmed at the police station in Morecambe. The exterior scenes of police stations have been shot at Morecambe, but the interior scenes of meeting rooms and interview rooms were shot at a disused police station from Manchester. The show also consists of several real locations like the karaoke bar, arcade, and Lisa's old house.

The Lido scene from the show is shot at Grange Lido. It was a busy attraction once with amenities like a salt-water outdoor pool, sun decks, terraces, a pump house, a paddling pool and a diving stage. However, in the 1990s, the lido closed its doors and since then fallen into disrepair added the report.

Image Credits: Morven Christie Instagram

