'True Beauty' Episode 9 Release Date In India, Preview And Other Details

After the short hiatus in True Beauty's production due to the COVID scare and New Year's specials of the broadcasting channel, the show is already speedily picking up from where it left off. True Beauty episode 7 and 8 received a good reception in the form of TRP as fans couldn't hide their excitement for the long-awaited episodes. Read on to know True Beauty episode 9 release date:

True Beauty episode 9 release date

True Beauty is scheduled to run for a total of 16 episodes and will broadcast its finale at the end of February. The show is currently on its way to episode 9, which is expected to release on January 13, 2021, i.e. on a Wednesday. Following closely, its 10th episode will make its way to the audience on Thursday i.e. January 14, 2021. While it premiers on one of the top channels in South Korea, TvN, its streaming rights have been bought by the famous OTT platform, Rakuten Viki. Rakuten Viki is available in most of the regions across the world including India.

(Warning: Spoilers Ahead)

True Beauty episode 9 preview

As seen in the last episode, the troop is all set to be haunted in the woods as they set off for an off-site of their school. There, Suho and Jugyeong share some romantic moments together by the river before ultimately sharing their first kiss as they hide-out. Seojun, on the other hand, seems to have faced the harsh reality of Jugyeong not returning his feelings when she innocently confesses to him while crying. Apart from the swoon-worthy love triangle, we were also greeted with laughs, a possible second lead in the form of Jugyeong's brother and Seojun's sister and the best so far, Seojun's amazing singing skills.

In the preview, we see that Suho and Jugyeong have finally started going out, secretly. Jugyeong seems to be interested in working part-time as she needs pocket money to buy more makeup. We also see that Jugyeong and Seojun meet up for a magazine photoshoot where their goofy moments quickly turn intimate. Towards the end of the preview, Suho announces that he is breaking up with Jugyeong in front of the classroom as Sujin is seen crying.

While some fans expressed their disappointment at the awfully short relationship, others are adamant in believing that the break-up sequence was just a part of Jugyeong's dream. And then there are a few who are still rooting for Seojun and Jugyeong's relationship to come into fruition, just like in the webtoon. Check out the reactions:

Source - Screenshots from True Beauty episode 9 preview video YT

