If You Loved 'True Beauty', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Intriguing Korean Dramas To Watch

Korean drama shows have often caught the eye of the audiences. One such recently released Korean drama that is being loved by the viewers is True Beauty. True Beauty plot highlights the importance of loving and accepting oneself. It tells the story of a teenager who does not feel confident about her looks and disguises herself by doing makeup. If you loved the storyline of True Beauty, here are other Korean dramas you should definitely watch.

Shows like True Beauty

1. Oh My Venus

This Korean drama series revolves around the popular high school girl who had everyone swooning over her because of her looks. But as she grows up, she loses her high school confidence and pursues law. She meets a personal trainer who helps her rebuild her confidence. This is one of the must-watch shows like True Beauty. It has an IMDb rating of 8.3.

2. My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

This show revolves around a girl who gets bullied for her looks. To escape the bullies, she gets plastic surgery done. But the bullies do not stop harassing her even then. She, then, meets an old classmate who makes her realise that beauty is only skin deep. This is one of the widely watched series like True Beauty. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2.

3. Love Alarm

This popular Korean drama revolves around a dating app that alerts people when someone nearby likes them. A girl who is still coping up with the death of her parents puts up a brave face to show the world that she is happy. But she gets caught up between two handsome guys from her school. It has an IMDb rating of 7.9.

4. Cheese In The Trap

The plot of this Korean drama tells the story of a high school-goer who gets in a relationship with a wealthy guy. He also helps her get a year of free school tuition. But the girl does not know that he is not as good as he seems to be. This is one of the more popular shows currently and is widely watched like True Beauty. It has an IMDb rating of 7.4.

5. Boys Over Flowers

The plot of the drama series revolves around a girl who gets a scholarship to a top-shot school. However, it turns out that she is not happy with the way her rich classmates behave. Later, she finds herself falling in love with a guy who used to bully her. It has an IMDb rating of 7.9.

6. It's Okay Not to Be Okay

This Korean drama tells the story of a psychiatric doctor who looks after his patients. He meets a children's book author and they both fall in love. They help each other grow for the good and heal each other as well. It has an IMDb rating of 8.7.

