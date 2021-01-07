'True Beauty' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Portray

True Beauty has been garnering massive popularity. While adaptations typically find it hard to survive in the market with so many sets of eyes just waiting for them to blunder, only to prove that an adaptation can never exceed its original, surprisingly, True Beauty was nowhere close to the harmful glares.

The show revolves around a girl who garners massive popularity in her school when her YouTube channel becomes a huge success. The series received positive reviews ever since its first episode, with the True Beauty cast earning gigantic fanbase and dedicated armies all around the world, including India, to swoon over them. For anybody new into the rosy Hallyu world, here’s a guide to the stellar cast of True Beauty:

True Beauty Cast List

Moon Ga Young

Moon Ga Young, born and brought up in Germany, returned to her homeland at the tender age of 10 to turn her passion into profession. She began as a child actor in both television and films and quickly bagged the leading role as/in Mimi that proved her acting capabilities even as a child.

Ever since then, she has acted as a supporting cast in several popular dramas like EXO Next Door, Don’t Dare to Dream before starring in Tempted, which changed the course of her career forever. She acted as a lead in popular dramas like Welcome to Waikiki 2 and Find Me in Your Memory before bagging the role of a lifetime in True Beauty.

Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo, South Korea’s flower boy, is a South Korean actor and singer. He began his journey with a cameo role in the Hit film My Brilliant Life. In 2016, he rose to fame as an idol member of Astro. Eun Woo starred in several K-dramas and variety shows like Hit the Top, Replies that Make Us Flutter, before landing a role in Gangnam Beauty as the male lead that made him rise to fame and earned him a place in GQ Korea’s Men of the Year. In 2019, Cha Eun Woo participated in another Hit drama Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung before joining the True Beauty main cast.

Hwang In Yeop

Coming to the big reveal, Hwang In Yeop truly earned the name as a lucky charm in the True Beauty cast. Though one of the elders of the cast members, Hwang is the freshest face in town with just two years into acting. He made his debut in web dramas like Why and Freshman before joining the small screen with a supporting role in The Tale of Nokdu, for which he earned recognition and praises from netizens. Today, he has amassed enormous popularity as a true revelation of a kind in True Beauty.

Park Yoo Na

Park Yoo Na, the youngest True Beauty cast member is best known for her supporting roles in the famous K-dramas, Hotel Del Luna and Sky Castle. She has appeared in several music videos like #WYD by iKON and Old Movie by Kim Heechul, and dramas like Cheer Up, Stranger and even joined Cha Eun Woo in Gangnam Beauty before stunning everybody with her charming character in True Beauty.

Supporting Cast

Im Semi

Im Semi is seen as Im Hee Kyeong, the hilarious sister of the main character in True Beauty. Im has shared the stage with several popular celebrities like Yoo Ah In and Go Ara in her debut drama Sharp 2. She has graced her presence on the small screen in The Winter, The Wind Blows, Heart Strings, Love on the Rooftop and a recent cameo in the popular drama, Mr. Sunshine.

Kang Min Ah

Kang Min Ah is seen as Soo Ah, the bubbly best friend of the main character. She is known for her appearances in Schoolgirl Detectives, A-TEEN 2 and Memorist. Apart from her work in television, she has also been featured in music videos including You and I and I Still Love You a Lot.

Kim Min KI

Debutant Kim Min Ki is seen as Im Ju Kyeong's younger brother in the drama. The actor is only 18 years old and has impressed critics and fans with his performance in the drama so far.

Kang Chan Hee

SF9's Kang Chan Hee has confirmed to make an important cameo appearance in the upcoming episodes as Jung Se Yeon, Suho and Seo Jun's late best friend.

