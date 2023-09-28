True Detective 4 Trailer: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis Team Up Uncover A Dark Mystery

True Detective is one of the most popular shows on HBO. The anthology series is now gearing up for its fourth season. So far, the show has been fronted by the likes of Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey, Mahershah Ali and Colin Farrell, the latest setting introduces us to yet another broodish detective, with Jodie Foster stepping in. A new trailer of True Detective season 4 has been released.

4 things you need to know

True Detective season 1 was released on January 12, 2024.

The neo-noir show won an Emmy for Outstanding Main Title Design the same year.

True Detective’s latest season comes after season 3, which was released in January 2019.

The fourth installment has been titled True Detective: Night Country.

Foster and Reis decode killings in Alaska

The latest trailer of True Detective season 4 shows The Silence of the Lambs actress Jodie Foster teaming up with another female detective (Kali Reis). Together, they find out about a set of mysterious killings that have taken place in the snowy state of Alaska.

There seems to be a conflict between the two detectives, who dislike working together. It should be noted that every season of True Detective has strayed slightly away from the themes and style of the original. However, Night Country feels like a return to form.

The answers are buried deep, somewhere in the icy dark.



HBO Original #TrueDetective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, premieres January 14 on Max. pic.twitter.com/JICuBaiNsB — Max (@StreamOnMax) September 27, 2023

What is True Detective: Night Country about?

The official synopsis for True Detective: Night Country reads, “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.” Moreover, the show has been written by Issa López. It will be a six-part series and will premiere on January 14, 2024.