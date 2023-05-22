Priyanka Chopra Starrer Citadel To Be Renewed For Season 2? Makers Have THIS To Say

Priyanka Chopra shines as the lead of the action drama series Citadel. With weekly episodes released every Friday, Citadel is gardening critical and commercial success across the globe. However, is the success enough for the series to come back for another season?

According to a new report by Forbes, Citadel, made by Amazon Studios, costs $300 million. It is reported that the show has garnered more than 25 million viewers since its release, making it the platform’s biggest debut. In the same report, it is also suggested that the chatter around the show is mainly based on Priyanka Chopra, who enjoys a global fandom.

Much before the series even premiered, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Citadel has been renewed for the second season already. Claims of a second season of the series were not confirmed by anyone. In a recent interview with Cinema Blend, the executive producer of the show cleared the air on Citadel season 2 rumours.

Talking about the reports claiming the show is already renewed for another season, the executive producer David Weil said, “We're not officially greenlit for a second season.". Talking more about the series, he added, “However, what I can say is that, you know, the Citadel universe is robust, and there are so many threads by the end of the season that would be very thrilling to pick up in a second season and hopefully beyond.”. Based on this comment it can be assumed that the makers have considered a season 2 of the show, even though it is not in the making.

Priyanka Chopra in Citadel

Priyanka Chopra essays the role of the lead character Mira in the action series along with Richard Madden. The duo play the role of two elite spies, who work for the international secret organisation Citadel and are currently living normal lives while assuming new identities. Speaking about Priyanka in the action series, ace filmmaker, Joe Russo mentioned, “I don’t know if I’ve ever worked with an actor as enthusiastic like she’s the female Tom Cruise, you know, it’s like she is so engaged physically.”.