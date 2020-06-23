Vijay Raaz Bags A Lead Role In An Upcoming Netflix Series; Read Details Here

Vijay Raaz has been in the Indian film industry since 1999. Since then, he has given many exceptional performances in critically appreciated movies and commercial movies as well. Over the years, he has been a part of several films as a supporting character and now, with the horizon of entertainment opened wide enough, he will be seen as a leading man in an upcoming web series. Here is all you should know about Vijay Raaz and his upcoming work in the web series.

Vijay Raaz to be seen in a Netflix series

Vijay Raaz was recently seen in the role of a government officer in Shoojit Sircar's OTT film Gulabo Sitabo and now he is ready to make his debut on a digital platform as a leading character. He expressed this while speaking to an entertainment portal. He then added that he will be seen in a lead role in the yet-untitled series which will be directed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon.

Vijay revealed details about the series and said Raja Krishna Menon's next project is a dark comedy that will show things that happen in the Godmen culture. The Dhammal actor then expressed that he will be seen in the role of a new-age spiritual guru who is living on the ignorance of the masses.

Vijay also expressed that the series will show all details about the Godmen culture and will be eyeing on exposing the truth of Indians' who blindly follow Godmen and Dhongi Babas. He added that this series will be a satire. Apart from this, it was reported that the series will take inspiration from Satyajit Ray's 1965 Bengali film, Mahapurush to showcase the story of how people fall prey to fraud and dishonest Godmen.

It was reported that this yet-untitled Netflix series will be the second time Raja Krishna Menon and Vijay Raaz collaborate. The duo last worked together in 2009s Barah Aana, where Raaz was seen with Arjun Mathur and Naseeruddin Shah. Barah Aana was a comedy-drama film about three working-class people and how they live in the modern globalised world.

It was also reported that the Netflix series will be shot after Menon completes the biopic of boxing legend, Dinko Singh. It is reported that this biopic will star Shahid Kapoor but it has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The shooting of the series is now believed to start shooting sometime around October-November.

