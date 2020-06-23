Saif Ali Khan Admits Good Actors Do Not Get Opportunities To Enter Bollywood

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about nepotism in the Hindi film industry. He expressed that he is glad that he managed to get rid of his 'privileged' badge and earned the respect of his peers by doing a movie like Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara. In the same interview with a news daily, Saif revealed that the kind of person he is and the films he has done over the years he always sensed that he had some privilege and sometimes also did not get any privileges.

He then mentioned how it can be very difficult coming up in the industry and also can be very easy depending on what side of the pool you belong to. In addition to this, he also said that it has been the same for a long time. However, now getting in has got even tougher due to NSD guys and film institute students.

Saif then revealed how some of the NSD students came up through their pure challenge and how some other actors were welcomed with open arms because of their parents. He then added that if he is working with someone on the set he also has to be as prepared as the other person with whom he is going to act. Saif then mentioned how he would give his 100 per cent for acting. The Go Goa Gone actor then added it was important for him to earn the respect of the guys he worked with.

After this, Saif expressed that Vishal Bhardwaj had complimented him. Vishal had expressed that Saif has worked with likes of Naseeruddin Shah in the past. This line said by Vishal was a compliment for Saif as he had not worked for a few months. Saif Ali Khan also mentioned how it happens a lot in India and good actors do not get opportunities as other privileged people do.

Saif has spoken about nepotism in the film industry a lot and after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the topic has reignited. In 2017, Saif was seen along with Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar where seen at an awards show where they declared that nepotism rocks. He had written an open letter and apologised for his remarks. He also expressed that it was not supposed to be a big deal and that he had not realised his remarks have hurt Kangana Ranaut. He apologised it for personally. Later, in an interview with PTI, he had expressed how nepotism is not a good thing and how he is totally against nepotism. Saif also mentioned that he has benefited from it and has got more opportunities if compared the those not connected to movies.

