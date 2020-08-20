Vikram Malhan Is All Set To Make His Acting Debut With A Short-film Titled 'The Good Gun'

Vikram Malhan is a well-known Indian model. The popular personality is now all set to make his debut in the world of acting. He will be seen playing the lead character in the movie, The Good Gun. Read further ahead.

Vikram Malhan to debut with The Good Gun

The model turned actor, Vikram Malhan is now all set to make his acting debut with a short movie titled The Good Gun. He will be seen playing the lead character in the movie, essaying the role of an Indian Airforce pilot. The seventeen-minutes long heart-touching movie is based upon the soulful interaction between two Airforce Pilots, one of them being from India while the other one being from Pakistan.

The plot of the short movie revolves around the concept that the air planes of the two pilots crash into a “no man’s land” and the two end up being stranded in a jungle. The situation that the two are in leaves them no choice but to work as a team to escape before they become inadvertently marooned.

While talking on the subject of the short movie, The Good Gun, Vikram Malhan said that when he read the script, he was very impressed by the narrative and loved the overall concept. He has always wanted to act in a project that is not just entertaining but one that promotes good content as well.

The emerging actor said that he knew he did not want a typical run-of-the-mill subject for his debut movie. He revealed that he spent a lot of his time with the director tuning the script and was involved with the project from inception. Vikram Malhan said that he hopes everyone that watches the short movie loves it.

The Good Gun has been shot in the outskirts of Mumbai near Khapoli, and the actor was also revealed that it was quite a challenging production as the area is fairly isolated. Opening up about the same, Vikram said that they had to stay overnight in a jungle at Khapoli Ashram, also revealing that since they shot during monsoon the rains made it difficult.

There are some hardcore action scenes but the overall crux of the film deals with a sensitive issue in a matured way. Vikram Malhan concluded by saying that the movie gives a good message, that 'war is not a solution'. Directed by Ashwin Mani, The Good Gun will be releasing on an OTT platform very soon.

