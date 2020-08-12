Bipasha Basu Opens Up On Working With Vikram Bhatt, Says 'His Stories Have Twists & Turns'

Bipasha Basu is all set to make a comeback to acting after almost 5 years. The actor will be seen together with her husband Karan Singh Grover in an upcoming web series titled Dangerous. The upcoming web series will also mark Bipasha Basu’s debut on a digital platform. Written by Vikram Bhatt, Dangerous is directed by Bhushan Patel. The series will be releasing on MX Exclusive, on July 14, 2020.

Bipasha Basu speaks about working with Vikram Bhatt again

During an interview with The Indian Express, actor Bipasha Basu spoke about her upcoming series, Dangerous. She said that she had always been a fan of investigative stories and was really excited to play a detective. She said that watching a thriller is exciting because one not only watches it but also guesses things and makes assumptions.

On working with Vikram Bhatt, Bipasha Basu said that his stories have a lot of twists and turns which makes the story interesting and entertaining. She also said that he understands the pulse of a woman and that’s what she appreciates about him. Bipasha Basu has initially worked with Vikram Bhatt for movies like Raaz, Raaz 3D and Creature.

The story of Dangerous revolves around a man named Aditya Dhanraj whose life changes when his wife Dia gets kidnapped. Bipasha Basu is seen as Aditya Dhanraj’s former lover, who will also be investigating the case. The thriller show also features Sonali Raut, Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri and Nitin Arora.

Actor Bipasha Basu, who will be seen as a cop in Dangerous, spoke about her character and said that Neha, the character she will be playing, is intelligent, hardworking and professional. She further added that just like every other woman, who wants to have her own life with her lover, Neha also wants an emotional anchor in her life. When Bipasha Basu’s character as Neha comes across her ex-lover, it brings a lot of chaos in her life.

Dangerous was supposed to release in theatres but due to the pandemic, the makers decided to release it on an OTT platform. Bipasha Basu said that she was happy there were so many platforms today and the hard work of so many people won’t go waste because of theatres being shut. People can be entertained on the web and the actor’s work can also be seen, she added.

