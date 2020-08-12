Vir Das Drops 'Inside Out' Trailer Featuring His Virtual Shows Amid The Lockdown, Watch

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, comedian Vir Das regularly performed virtual shows from his home. Between March and June, Das performed almost 30 shows and fans from across the globe attended these shows. Collecting excerpts and behind-the-scenes videos from his shows, Vir created a 'Lockdown Special' titled Inside Out. He took to his social media to unveil the trailer for his lockdown special. Take a look at the trailer.

Vir Das announces his lockdown special titled 'Inside Out'

Vir Das' Inside Out marks the first lockdown crowd work show that is completely unscripted. With this special, Vir also becomes the first Indian comedian to shoot a comedy special amid the quarantine. Going by the trailer, the special comes out to be a conversational series with impromptu comedy performed by Vir based on the chats that he had with his audience during his virtual shows.

All the proceeds from his 30 shows were directed to various charity organisations and the comedian intends to do the same with his lockdown special as well. The Indian audience can pay a minimum of ₹30 per view whereas the international audience will pay $1 for every view.

The special also allows people to donate more money if they wish. All the proceeds from Vir Das' Inside Out will be directed to four different charities working towards COVID-19 relief and the audience is free to pick which charity they want to donate to.

Talking about Inside Out in a statement, Vir Das said there were encouraging responses coming in week after week and his team knew they had enough material to make a special. The comedian said that they recorded all the virtual shows in advance and it turned out to be interesting. Das added that he decided to talk about the collective fears of the audience amid the lockdown and give it a light touch.

Vir said that with the changing times, it is uncertain when people will be able to do their next physical gig or shoot for a special. The Hasmukh actor added that he and his team thought that this was a good way to adapt to change amid these uncertain times. He further mentioned that it is not a new normal but is a 'novel alternative' for now.

