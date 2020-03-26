The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Vir Das Launches YouTube Series To Spread Some Happiness Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Web Series

Vir Das is among the known comedians in India. The actor recently posted a video on his YouTube channel where he talked about the current situation. Read on.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
vir das

Vir Das recently released his new comedy series that is known as Bright Side with Vir Das. It is said that Vir Das has introduced the series to entertain his audience during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The actor also released the first episode of the series on his YouTube channel and titled the video as 'What if Coronavirus gets worse and worse'.

ALSO READ | Chyawanprash Smoothie Dumbfounds Vir Das, Netizens Call It 'marketing Masterstroke'

Vir Das' comedy show

The comedy show focuses on the bright side of being at home during the Coronavirus crisis. In the first episode of the Bright Side, the actor talked about what if coronavirus gets worse in a funny way. He also covered political allegiances and other topics to entertain his audience. The actor also stated in a tweet that he will crack jokes based on Coronavirus. Vir Das will be releasing the next episode of the Bright Side after 10 days. 

Vir Das' contribution

Speaking about the novel Coronavirus, the actor said that staying at home has been testing for each individual and the only way he can contribute is by making people laugh. He furthermore added that laughter opens up people to hope and that is what is important at this phase of time. He also mentioned that this is India's chance to prove that they can handle the virus better than any other country.

ALSO READ | Gabbbar Singh Cringes At 'Vir Das: For India'; Picks It Apart Joke-by-joke

ALSO READ | Vir Das' Latest Photo From Vacation Receives Blacklash By Netizens

Coronavirus update

The cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been increasing slowly in India. The total cases of Coronavirus in India are 649 among which 43 people have recovered. The government of India has taken a decision to lock down the whole country for another 21 days for the safety of people.

ALSO READ | Priety Zinta, Vir Das To Star In An Episode Of 'Fresh Off The Boat'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
chiranjeevi
CHIRANJEEVI'S SELFIE WITH MOM
Chennai
CHENNAI'S DISINFECTION DRONES
WHO chief claims that countries must be aggressive
WHO: TAKE AGRESSIVE MEASURES