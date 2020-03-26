Vir Das Launches YouTube Series To Spread Some Happiness Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Vir Das recently released his new comedy series that is known as Bright Side with Vir Das. It is said that Vir Das has introduced the series to entertain his audience during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The actor also released the first episode of the series on his YouTube channel and titled the video as 'What if Coronavirus gets worse and worse'.

Vir Das' comedy show

The comedy show focuses on the bright side of being at home during the Coronavirus crisis. In the first episode of the Bright Side, the actor talked about what if coronavirus gets worse in a funny way. He also covered political allegiances and other topics to entertain his audience. The actor also stated in a tweet that he will crack jokes based on Coronavirus. Vir Das will be releasing the next episode of the Bright Side after 10 days.

Vir Das' contribution

Speaking about the novel Coronavirus, the actor said that staying at home has been testing for each individual and the only way he can contribute is by making people laugh. He furthermore added that laughter opens up people to hope and that is what is important at this phase of time. He also mentioned that this is India's chance to prove that they can handle the virus better than any other country.

NEW SHOW! I promise you even the Coronavirus has a bright side! WELCOME TO MY SHOW BRIGHTSIDE! Where we take the darkest thoughts in your head, and turn them into comedy. So the next time you think them, it doesn't seem to bad. Do watch and share!https://t.co/0vpRftUaG4 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 25, 2020

Coronavirus update

The cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been increasing slowly in India. The total cases of Coronavirus in India are 649 among which 43 people have recovered. The government of India has taken a decision to lock down the whole country for another 21 days for the safety of people.

