Jeffrey Epstein’s picture in a full Navy SEAL uniform has been doing rounds on the internet and has got fans thinking if he was in the military. Jeffrey Epstein was a well-known financier who later got convicted as a sex offender. He died in 2019 when he was facing trial for some of his crimes. Hence, people were eager to know if the picture taken is any hint of Jeffrey Epstein being in the military.

Was Jeffrey Epstein in the military? Know all about the mystery pic that has gone viral

The answer to that question is no, Jeffrey Epstein was not and never served in the military or Navy SEAL. In the picture, Jeffrey Epstein can be seen standing beside Harvey Weinstein wearing a white Navy Commander uniform which is usually reserved for formal occasions. The uniform he wears also belongs specifically to members of the actual Navy and the uniform bore the NAVY SEAL trident and hence it got people confused. The insignia is specially reserved for actual SEALs and people just could not understand how Jeffrey Epstein landed such a uniform.

Why can't I find any information on why Jeffrey Epstein is dressed like a Navy Seal in this photo of him at Windsor Castle? None of the articles mention his dress uniform here. pic.twitter.com/ybZmWsF14l — Austin Open The Economy Petersen (@AP4Liberty) December 9, 2019

According to a news portal, Jeffrey Epstein worked as a teacher but was never involved or affiliated with the SEALs. The news portal claimed that the reality of the picture is that it was taken from a costume ball hosted by the Windsor Castle for Princess Beatrice of York on her 18th birthday. The picture has been taken in 2006 and it was just days prior to the investigations which began against the child sex offender. According to a news portal, Jeffrey Epstein was arrested just eight days after the picture was taken.

Hence, it was the nature of the party that made the guests dress up in a certain way. The theme for the costumes was 1888 fashion choices and hence all the guests were seen dressing up in that fashion. Several period costumes were seen that day and hence, the Navy costume worn by Jeffrey Epstein is no exception either and proves he did not belong to the SEALs. The SEALs were not formed until 1962 and hence, Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly not even following the rules of the costume party which dictated the guests to wear costumes from 1888.

